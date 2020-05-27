There’s a high chance that this is your first time reading SNX DLX. How do we know? Because Travis Scott is dropping a new sneaker this week, the highly anticipated Air Max 270 Cactus Trails, and since everyone and their mom will be trying to get their hands on a pair this week (the new sneaker drops in adult and toddler sizes), it’s likely your hunt has brought you here. So welcome to SNX DLX, we’re here every week! While the newest Cactus Jack collaboration with Nike is going to feel like a must-cop, this week also brings with it a lot of other notable drops that are worth your time and money. New old Air Jordans, a fresh Supreme drop, and a SNEEZE Magazine collab with Reebok are some of the week’s other highlights, which are bound to make your bank account cry as you spend way more money than you should. That’s life! Here are the week’s best sneaker and apparel drops.

Air Jordan XIII Flint Had enough of Jordans yet? Of course not! With The Last Dance now over, some of us are still feeling nostalgic for MJ’s ’98 season and there’s no better way to satiate that nostalgia than to pick up the sneakers Jordan himself wore during that fateful year. The Air Jordan XIII Flint Greys are finally getting a reissue this weekend and purists will dig on the fact that Nike went the extra mile to make sure that this iteration captures the magic of the original pair, from its identically-toned navy-blue vamp to the slight shimmer of the upper. The Flint Grey also features the XIII’s molded sockliner, making you feel instantly court ready. The Air Jordan XIIIs in Flint Grey is set to drop on May 30th for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app. Adidas ZX 2K BOOST Between the two big brands of Nike and Adidas, the latter is killing it when it comes to tech-focused runners. Thanks in large part to the BOOST technology and ultra-lightweight uppers, Adidas just knows how to make the ideal running sneaker right now, and this week’s new ZX 2K BOOST Shoes (yes, “shoes” is in the name) are another great example of how. Featuring and an all-mesh upper atop a BOOST midsole with a TPU cage, the ZX 2K BOOST combines modern tech with a bright ‘80s-inspired colorway that recalls the Adidas ZX 710s and will make you feel like you’re running without shoes on without, you know, making you feel like you’re actually running without shoes on, which would hurt. The Adidas ZX 2K BOOST Shoes are set to drop on May 29th for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair through the UK Adidas store.

SNEEZE Magazine Reebok Club C Reebok has linked up with the ultra-cool skate and street-style centered SNEEZE Magazine for a striking Club C sneaker that expertly injects the magazine’s aesthetic into a much-loved classic. The SNEEZE Magazine Club C features an all-white upper and midsole with the titular magazine’s signature bubble-lettering in place of Reebok’s typical branding. The sneaker’s black collar and tongue offer some contrast to the all-white upper and is complemented by a white-lace set with a small black strike at the lace bridge. The SNEEZE Magazine Reebok Club C is set to drop on May 29th for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair through SSENSE. Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 270 Cactus Trails The wavy and worn Cactus Trails find Travis Scott ditching his more elegant and clean-cut design choices for a beat-up vintage look. Featuring a trail-inspired leather overlay of brown, tan, and orange tones over exposed foam, the Cactus Trails are meant to resemble an old hiking sneaker straight out of the ‘90s, even the 270-degree air unit at the heel has a worn-out dirt-stained earthy glow. The Cactus Trails midsole injects Nike React Foam to the 270’s base tech with embedded grooves that interplay with the textile upper’s wavy design. An extra layer of fleece at the ankle adds a premium touch that boosts comfort, with Cactus Jack branding on the heel tab and a pair of mini swooshes. The Travis Scott Nike Air Max 270 Cactus Trails are set to drop on May 29 for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app or through END. Clothing.