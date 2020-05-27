There’s a high chance that this is your first time reading SNX DLX. How do we know? Because Travis Scott is dropping a new sneaker this week, the highly anticipated Air Max 270 Cactus Trails, and since everyone and their mom will be trying to get their hands on a pair this week (the new sneaker drops in adult and toddler sizes), it’s likely your hunt has brought you here. So welcome to SNX DLX, we’re here every week!
While the newest Cactus Jack collaboration with Nike is going to feel like a must-cop, this week also brings with it a lot of other notable drops that are worth your time and money. New old Air Jordans, a fresh Supreme drop, and a SNEEZE Magazine collab with Reebok are some of the week’s other highlights, which are bound to make your bank account cry as you spend way more money than you should. That’s life!
Here are the week’s best sneaker and apparel drops.
Air Jordan XIII Flint
Had enough of Jordans yet? Of course not! With The Last Dance now over, some of us are still feeling nostalgic for MJ’s ’98 season and there’s no better way to satiate that nostalgia than to pick up the sneakers Jordan himself wore during that fateful year. The Air Jordan XIII Flint Greys are finally getting a reissue this weekend and purists will dig on the fact that Nike went the extra mile to make sure that this iteration captures the magic of the original pair, from its identically-toned navy-blue vamp to the slight shimmer of the upper. The Flint Grey also features the XIII’s molded sockliner, making you feel instantly court ready.
The Air Jordan XIIIs in Flint Grey is set to drop on May 30th for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app.
Adidas ZX 2K BOOST
Between the two big brands of Nike and Adidas, the latter is killing it when it comes to tech-focused runners. Thanks in large part to the BOOST technology and ultra-lightweight uppers, Adidas just knows how to make the ideal running sneaker right now, and this week’s new ZX 2K BOOST Shoes (yes, “shoes” is in the name) are another great example of how. Featuring and an all-mesh upper atop a BOOST midsole with a TPU cage, the ZX 2K BOOST combines modern tech with a bright ‘80s-inspired colorway that recalls the Adidas ZX 710s and will make you feel like you’re running without shoes on without, you know, making you feel like you’re actually running without shoes on, which would hurt.
The Adidas ZX 2K BOOST Shoes are set to drop on May 29th for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair through the UK Adidas store.
SNEEZE Magazine Reebok Club C
Reebok has linked up with the ultra-cool skate and street-style centered SNEEZE Magazine for a striking Club C sneaker that expertly injects the magazine’s aesthetic into a much-loved classic. The SNEEZE Magazine Club C features an all-white upper and midsole with the titular magazine’s signature bubble-lettering in place of Reebok’s typical branding. The sneaker’s black collar and tongue offer some contrast to the all-white upper and is complemented by a white-lace set with a small black strike at the lace bridge.
The SNEEZE Magazine Reebok Club C is set to drop on May 29th for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair through SSENSE.
Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 270 Cactus Trails
The wavy and worn Cactus Trails find Travis Scott ditching his more elegant and clean-cut design choices for a beat-up vintage look. Featuring a trail-inspired leather overlay of brown, tan, and orange tones over exposed foam, the Cactus Trails are meant to resemble an old hiking sneaker straight out of the ‘90s, even the 270-degree air unit at the heel has a worn-out dirt-stained earthy glow.
The Cactus Trails midsole injects Nike React Foam to the 270’s base tech with embedded grooves that interplay with the textile upper’s wavy design. An extra layer of fleece at the ankle adds a premium touch that boosts comfort, with Cactus Jack branding on the heel tab and a pair of mini swooshes.
The Travis Scott Nike Air Max 270 Cactus Trails are set to drop on May 29 for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app or through END. Clothing.
Nike Air Force 1 Reveal
Nike Air Force 1 Reveal is a bit of a two-in-one deal. For a couple of months, you get to rock an all-white AF1 with a strange underglow — that by itself is already pretty sick — that gradually reveals itself to look like a Basquiat painting in sneaker form. Or you could just rip off the thin white textile shell right away. It’s totally your choice. But why have one pair of sneakers when you can have two?
The Nike Air Force 1 Reveal is set to drop in an extended-size run on May 27th for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app.
Supreme SS20 Week 14 Drop
Supreme is releasing the 14th drop out of their Spring and Summer 2020 collection this week, and highlights include the multi-colored eyelet hooded sweatshirts, simple pocket t-shirts, and a Waves Work jacket with matching long-sleeve tops. On the gimmicks side, Supreme is dropping ceramic bowls and a giant Mac Tools Workstation with 3 x 5 sliding drawers, giving you the most hype beast toolbox of all time. It’s actually insane and more puzzling than the famed Supreme block.
Rounding out the collection is the Camp Cap with Satin Dig Camo and the 5-panel Tank cap.
Supreme’s Week 14 drop will hit the Supreme online store on May 28th.
Gelareh Mizrahi “A Better Place Is Hard To Find” Long Sleeve
Gelareh Mizrahi, one of our ComplexCon brands to watch, is dropping new cotton long sleeves this week in washed-out neon colors that will slot perfectly amongst your spring and summer wardrobes. Featuring a simple spiral design of the label’s “a better place is hard to find” motto, the shirt and sweater’s back end features a passage from Ram Dass that feel particularly resonant right now.
The Gelareh Mizrahi long sleeves are available now at the Gelareh Mizrahi webstore.
Sew Happiness Face Masks
There aren’t enough quality face mask brands out there, and since masking-up is a way of life now and for the foreseeable future, we’ll take all the masks we can get. Sew Happiness makes a number of different face masks constructed from 100% quilting weight cotton, ensuring easy breathability and increased protection over simple single-layer bandanas.
Sew Happiness makes several adult-sized face masks with adjustable ear loops, straps, or elastic bands that wrap around your head, helping you find the fit that works best for you.
Shop the various designs at the Sew Happiness’ webstore.