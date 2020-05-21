Public restrictions are loosening, retail spaces are opening up, and we’re venturing outside once again (albeit, cautiously). We’ve had one hell of a spring and now it’s almost over, which means it’s time to start shedding some layers and busting out the early summer looks. Temperatures are heating up across the country and the outdoors are calling to us. While our summer will likely consist of micro road trips and socially distanced picnics over the typical festival runs and beach and poolside parties, it doesn’t mean we can’t look good while being responsible. Plus, it’ll be fun to put a look together after spending so many days in the same exact outfit. And nothing brings out the color of your favorite face mask like a fresh pair of Jordans or a nice Chunky Dunky Nike SB. So let’s dive into the week’s best streetwear drops in the sneaker and apparel scene.

End. x Adidas ZX 9000 Kiln Oozing with heavy spring vibes, this exclusive colorway of the performance-based ZX 9000 comes exclusively through END. and manages to refresh the 90s style to the point of becoming something new. This doesn’t look like your typical retro 90s runner, thanks to its unique clay accents and rich colorway. Now we just have to figure out what inspired END. to link this design so closely to pottery. It’s straight up a weird mood. The END. Adidas ZX 9000 Kiln is set to drop on May 23rd for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair exclusively through END. Nike Killshot OG SP A 1-to-1 remake of the original Nike Killshot, this low-profile tennis shoe features a mesh upper with exposed foam detailing, soft suede accents, leather overlays, and a retro foam tongue. The Killshot OG is considerably more elegant and refined than the more popular Killshot 2, which sits on a contrasting gum sole. The OG is easily Nike’s best retro release of the year so far, another score for Sneakersnstuff, who snagged the exclusive. The Nike Killshot OG SP pack is set to drop on May 22nd for a retail price of $90. Pick up a pair exclusively through Sneakersnstuff.

Ben & Jerry’s Nike SB Dunk Low Chunky Dunk I’ve got a lot of mixed feelings on this one. It’s got all the right ingredients — Ben & Jerry’s (delicious), Nike SB Dunk Low (also delicious), expert use of cow print, and interesting implementation of the B&J and SB branding — but something just isn’t sitting right. Is it the melting swoosh, the tie-dye collar, the fact that the sneaker is called the Chunky Dunky? I can’t put my finger on it, but this baby makes the list because it’s honestly one of the best brand collaborations I’ve ever seen, despite being the meeting of two brands that absolutely have nothing to do with one another. My favorite detail is the way the leather upper works in the iconic Ben & Jerry’s logo. On the flip side, I could’ve done without the gimmicky swoosh detailing. While I’m torn on this one, I can’t seem to stop thinking about it — so it makes the list. The Ben & Jerry’s Nike SB Chunky Dunky is set to drop on May 26th for a retail price of $100. Pick up a pair exclusively through Nike SNKRS. Palace x Adidas PUIG Collection Adidas has linked up with Palace for a triple-colorway collection of Lucas Puig’s newest signature silhouette. The PUIG features a rich tonal leather upper with contrasting gold Tri-Ferg Palace branding and drops in your choice of either black, white, and pink. The design, a meeting of minds between Adidas, the British label Palace, and French skater Lucas Puig is distinctly European, and that uniqueness is giving Nike SB a run for their money in our book. The Palace Adidas PUIG collection is set to drop on May 22nd for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair exclusively through Palace.

Air Jordan 4 Metallic Purple Haven’t had enough of The Last Dance yet? Over the last couple of months, Nike has routinely dropped ultra tasteful colorways of some of their best early Jordan silhouettes and this week is no different. The Air Jordan 4 in Metallic Purple features a crisp all-white leather upper with deep highlights on the lace-cage accents, tongue, and branding. It’s simple and striking, like the best Jordans. The Air Jordan 4 in Metallic Purple is out now for a retail price of $190. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app or select Nike retailers. Levi’s GOLF WANG Polka Dot Straight up — the Levi’s GOLF WANG Polka Dot 501 jeans are absolutely insane. Not in a good way. But the matching Polka Dot Trucker Jacket? It’s a must-own. Made in celebration of Levi’s annual 501 Day, Tyler the Creator really lets his personality shine through by infusing his playful style and love of color into two of Levi’s staple pieces. If you are digging on the pants, they’re a little bit different from the traditional cut of the 501 jean, as Tyler opted for the 1993 iteration, which features a higher waist and a boxier style. The GOLF WANG Polka Dot Levi’s collection is out now and is shoppable at the Levi’s and GOLF WANG webstores.

Supreme x The North Face Spring Collection I’m getting heavy post-apocalyptic vibes from Supreme and The North Face’s latest Spring outerwear drop. The set includes a jacket, vest, and zip-belt pants that turn into shorts constructed from adventure-ready water-resistant nylon in either black, pink camo, or camel. Rounding out the collection is a heavy-duty tote and a camper’s cap with a removable sun shield. The amount of pockets across this collection is insane — does a single jacket need seven pockets on the front? Discuss — but at least you’ll be able to take whatever you need with you on your next adventure. The Supreme x The North Face Spring 2020 collection is set to drop on May 21st online and will be the first Supreme release since the pandemic started that is available in-stores, landing on the 23rd. Awake NY Spring/Summer 2020 Collection This week, Awake NY dropped their full Spring and Summer 2020 collection which consists of mostly light outerwear and loud graphic tees that capture Awake’s skate aesthetic. Highlights include the grandpa-esque mohair cardigan, chenille patch jacket, and a Nelson Mandella portrait t-shirt. For the new collection, Awake collaborated with fine artist Sam Friedman on a silk shirt and a 5-panel cap which expertly implements Friedman’s vibrant art. The Awake NY Spring/Summer 2020 Collection is out now and is available via the Awake NY webstore.