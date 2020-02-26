Whether you’re a hardcore sneakerhead or more on the casual end of the spectrum, you likely know this is a big week for sneakers. This week Travis Scott will drop his latest sneaker collaboration with Nike, the Nike SB Dunk Low Cactus Jack, and knowing the drop is going to bring hordes of customers to Nike which will likely result in their website crashing, again. They’ve chosen to release this shoe for physical shoppers only. We don’t mind this so long as the sneakers are available widely enough that people in smaller cities and towns don’t have to feel left out, which luckily is the case here. We have the full list of retailers holding Travis Scott’s latest broken down by state at the bottom of this article, but for now, let’s dive into the week’s other notable releases. Here are all the best sneaker and apparel releases dropping this week.

Adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 MNVN Orange Kanye is definitely doing something different with his YEEZY designs for this year. This latest iteration of the 700 sees Ye running with the most recent change-up in design for the popular sneaker, but this time going for a much bolder color palette than we’re used to seeing from YEEZY Supply. Usually, shoes out of YEEZY look straight up like rocks, or various topography, but these? They look like basketball shoes. The Adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 MNVN Orange is set to drop on February 28th for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair exclusively in Los Angeles, Paris, and Shanghai in select retailers. Los Angeles retailers include Proper, Bait, UNDFTD, Bodega, Dover Street Market, Nice Kicks, Adidas Originals Melrose, SneakersnStuff, Blends, Commonwealth, Kith, and Opening Ceremony. Check YEEZY Supply for addresses. Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low Cactus Jack This is undoubtedly the sneaker you came for, in fact, it’s a little hard to even talk about the other sneakers dropping this week because Travis Scott’s latest team-up with Nike is getting all the attention. Featuring a patchwork upper of paisley, plaid, and leather, the SB Dunk Low Cactus Jacks have a heavy workwear vibe thanks to the earthy colorway and fabric selections. Because Nike’s SNKRS app can’t handle the demand of a Travis Scott drop, these sneakers will only be released in select skate shops. We feel for the retail employees that are going to have to field constant phone calls from sneakerheads hunting down a pair. The Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low Cactus Jack is set to drop on February 29th at select skate shops. See the bottom of this article for the full list of retailers holding.

Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS GEL-Kiril Black If you missed out on the Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS GEL-Ciril Cilantro, you have a chance to snag a less-out-there all-black iteration of the design this week. Featuring a latticed patent leather mixed-mesh upper, and subtle arched-heel construction, this Kiko Kostadinov collaboration sits atop ASICS custom GEL cushioning with a rubber outsole and is an original silhouette designed by the Bulgarian designer with ASICS, rather than a simple branded collaboration. The silhouette is proving popular and we wouldn’t be surprised if this latest sleek colorway ended up outperforming the original. The Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS GEL-Kiril Black is set to drop on February 28th for an unannounced price. Pick up a pair exclusively through Asphalt Gold. Adidas UltraBOOST PB Pack If you’re an UltraBOOST fan looking for an even lighter iteration of the sneaker, the PB Pack is for you. The Adidas UltraBOOST PB is constructed with a single-layer of celermesh, ditches the three-stripe cage, and sits atop a slightly beefed lightweight BOOST midsole, making it the lightest and most responsive UltraBOOST ever. The PB will drop in both a Core Black/ Cloud White/ Signal Coral and a Cloud White/ Grey Three/ Core Black colorway, our pick is the first pair with its striking coral accents on the midsole and heel. The Adidas UltraBOOST PB Pack is set to drop on February 27th for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair at the Adidas online store.