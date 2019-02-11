Getty Image/Nike/Uproxx

Jordan Brand has been teasing their Travis Scott collaboration for quite some time, and we’ve been watching Nike, patiently waiting for any announcement or hint of an upcoming drop. Well, so much for that effort because the Travis Scott Jordan 1 Retro High OG NRGs — dubbed “Cactus Jack” — dropped sans announcement during Travis Scott’s performance of La Flame at last night’s Grammy awards, giving absolutely no one sufficient time to alert the sneakerheads of the world.

After the announcement of the sneaker drop last night, traffic flooded the Nike servers to the point of a suspension of service that is STILL ongoing. Even if you’d like to peep out details or the price of highly-sought after pair, you’re out of luck. Does this mean the shoes are sold out?

Well, we have no idea, but if you’re trying to score a pair it wouldn’t hurt to keep trying. It might also not help at all.

The Cactus Jacks make use of a brown and white nubuck leather upper with an eye-catching backward swoosh, and hidden pockets in the ankle collar. They’re simple and understated, which makes them incredibly wearable, a problem that many celebrity shoe collabs face.

Recently, Scott was spotted rocking a pair at this year’s Super Bowl Halftime performance which only led to an increase of hype as they were probably the saving grace of this year’s halftime performance, though Big Boi is always a treasure.

Try your luck at copping a pair of the Travis Scott Jordan 1 “Cactus Jack” here!