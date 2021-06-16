Welcome to SNX DLX, our weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the market. We’re at a milestone today, as this is the final SNX to be published in Spring 2021. This time next week, we’ll officially be in the summer season which means we’ve made it halfway through 2021’s sneaker offerings. This year has gone fast! So far, it’s been an incredible year for shoes, far surpassing 2020 in terms of both quality and frequency, though last year was a pandemic year so 2021 has a slight edge, as the big brands have since adapted to this weird world we live in now. The Summer to Holiday season tends to bring some of the year’s best shoes, so considering how strong these last six months have been, we’re pretty hyped for what’s to come. But this week is no slouch, the big brands are closing out Spring in style, we’ve got new sneakers from New Balance kicking off the brand’s celebration of the 990’s 40th anniversary, new high top and low top Dunks from Nike, and a triple Yeezy drop. Let’s dive in!

New Balance MADE 990v1 Version Series Leading up to the 40th anniversary of New Balance’s iconic 990, NB will be paying tribute to the sneaker’s various versions in the sneaker’s history, starting with this week’s Version 1. Dressed in classic New Balance grey and made in the USA, the 990v1 features an upper composed of mesh and suede paneling with leather accents across the “N” logo, with an ecru midsole and a chrome heel. To indicate the version, the sneaker features a red “Version 1” tag that tonally matches the tongue. It’s a celebration of New Balance’s best sneaker, and we’re psyched to see what the brand has in store for v2, v3, and v4. The New Balance MADE 990v1 is set to drop on June 17th at 10 am EST for a retail price of $175. Pick up a pair at the New Balance webstore. New Balance Vision Racer Grey To date, every pair of Jaden Smith’s New Balance Vision Racer has been flashy and futuristic, but this week brings an understated take on the chunky-soled silhouette — dressing it in a classic neutral New Balance grey. In keeping with Jaden’s commitments to sustainability, the Vision Racer features a recycled polyester and synthetic leather upper. With partially recycled insoles made from castor bean oil, recycled foam, and recycled rubber atop a repurposed foam EVA Regrind midsole with grey shades throughout atop an icy blue translucent midsole. Oh, and it’s vegan-friendly! It’s one part forward-thinking and sustainable, one part classic New Balance style. The New Balance Vision Racer Grey is set to drop on June 18th at 10 am Eastern for a retail price of $150. Pick up a pair via the New Balance webstore.

Nike Dunk High x AMBUSH Deep Royal Nike has linked up with the iconic Yoon Ahn for a modern take on the high-top Dunk via Ahn’s AMBUSH label. Featuring an aerodynamic design inspired by Japan’s bike, car, and truck culture, this reimagining features an oversized swoosh with a strong heel counter, and a matte black swoosh over a rich royal blue and white leather upper. Other details include a dual-branded exposed foam tongue with branded sock liners, and embossed AMBUSH branding. Ahn’s goal was to make a Dunk that looked like it was in motion and we’re going to go ahead and say he’s nailed the concept. The Nike Dunk High x AMBUSH Deep Royal is out now for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair at aftermarket sites like StockX. Nike Dunk Low Dusty Olive Nike’s release calendar would indicate that the brand is attempting to make summer 2021 all about the Dunk and kicking off that plan is this beautiful Dusty Olive take on the low-top sneaker. Inspired by a Japanese-exclusive colorway from 20 years ago (part of the Ugly Ducking pack, if you’re a Dunk head), the Dusty Olive features a soft suede olive green upper with mocha brown and gold accents on the toe box, laces, and heel, with a golden wraparound swoosh. The Nike Dunk Low Dusty Olive is set to drop on June 17th for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

NOAH x Adidas Probound/Noah Rod Laver New York-based streetwear brand has linked up with Adidas to drop a new summer-leaning nautical-themed collection which in addition to apparel includes two sneaker drops, the Adidas Probound and Rod Laver. If you’re scratching your head over those sneaker names it’s probably because both the Probound and Rod Laver come from Adidas archives and aren’t silhouettes that get much love or attention these days, which is really a shame. But leave it to NOAH to celebrate vintage Adidas style! The Probound is a classic low-top basketball sneaker featuring a leather upper with a colorway that mixes Cloud White, Blue Bird, and Collegiate Navy atop a standard rubber outsole. The Rod Laver features a more vintage, tennis-inspired shape with a synthetic suede upper, a sea-themed shell logo at the heel, with a Cloud White, Green, and Collegiate Navy colorway. Both the Probound and Rod Laver are set to drop alongside the NOAH x Adidas Spring Summer 2021 collection on June 17th at 7:00 am PST for a retail price of $100 and $120 respectively. Pick up both pairs via the Adidas CONFIRMED app. Yeezy Boost 350 v2 Mono Series We might be light on sneaker drops this week, but we’re also getting three different colorways of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2, so it feels like a huge week regardless. Dubbed the “Mono Series” this three-sneaker drop consists of monochrome colorways based on naturally occurring substances. We’ve got the earthy Clay, the chilly Ice, which is our personal favorite, and the moody Mist, which should really be called Smog, but hey who am I to tell Kanye what to name his shoes.

All three are pretty dope with a revamped monofilament mesh upper and a translucent design that allows you to appreciate the inner workings of the shoe. For whatever reason, Yeezy Brand is advising people to order a 1/2 size up, not sure if that’s the result of a production error or it has something to do with the new mesh upper, but we’re glad the brand is making it obvious to anyone attempting to purchase a pair. The Yeezy Boost 350 v2 Mono Series is set to drop on June 18th for a retail price of $220. Grab the Mono Ice at GOAT or Flight Club or pick up a pair of the Clay and Mist at the Adidas webstore or at Yeezy Supply.