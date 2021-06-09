Welcome to SNX DLX! This week we have another roundup packed with notable drops as we head into the summer season. Before we get to all of the good stuff, I just want to take some time to roast my favorite fast-food burger chain In-N-Out for making these horrendous slip-on shoes modeled after the chain’s drink cup. I love In-N-Out, they make some seriously great cheeseburgers and shakes, but these… definitely not it — even though some dads in Tommy Bahama shirts will probably make the things a smash. How much did this project cost In-n-Out? Why didn’t they just use that money to add bacon to the menu!? Okay, that felt good. Now let’s get into this week’s best sneaker drops. We’ve got a lot to get through.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN Bright Cyan Our weekly sneaker roundup runs on Wednesdays (that’s without fail!) but sneakers release every day of the week, so inevitably a big release will sometimes fall through the cracks. This week that release is the Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN Bright Cyan which dropped Monday and has, as you might’ve imagined, sold out. It’s a Yeezy after all, one that happens to perfectly match Ye’s recently announced “Round Jacket” with Gap. Coincidence? There is no such thing. Luckily we have the aftermarket to lean on, which means you’re probably paying above retail price but the days of greatly inflated Yeezys are thankfully behind us, so it’s not going to kill your bank account. Featuring a lightweight polyester upper with bungee laces and a calming cyan colorway, the 700 MNVN also sports reflecting detailing a sculpted PU midsole, BOOST cushioning, and a 700 graphic across the lateral side, all atop a herringbone-tread outsole. The Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN Bright Cyan is out now for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair at aftermarket sites like StockX. Nike Dunk Low Free 99 Nike’s current months-long streak of bringing dope low-top Dunk colorways to the masses on a weekly basis continues with this week’s Free.99. Featuring a multi-colored upper of pastel yellow, green and blue panels over a black leather base, this Dunk features a white midsole with a gum outsole and a deep chocolate wrap around Swoosh. This is an all-around solid Dunk colorway, not much else to say here! The Nike Dunk Low Free.99 is out now for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair at aftermarket sites like StockX.

Air Max 95 SE Apricot Agate/Crimson Tint Dropping exclusively via Nike Japan, this WMNS sized Air Max 95 features a mixed denim and mesh upper made from 20% recycled content, and sports embroidered leaf details on the tongue, a mini Swoosh at the heel, a transparent Air unit, and a gradient colorway of coral to off-white atop a dark gum outsole. It’s a solid summertime colorway and subtly recalls the Air Max 97 thanks to its layered design. The Air Max 95 SE Apricot Agate/ Crimson Tint is out now for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair via Nike Japan. Sacai x Nike Blazer Low Magma Orange/Classic Green Fans of the Nike Blazer will either love or hate Chitose Abe’s radical deconstructed take on the sneaker. Put us firmly in the “love” camp. Featuring a chopped-up upper with exposed foam lining, Sacai’s stacked tongues, double wrap-around swooshes, and dropping in two loud colorways over a white base, the Sacai Blazer is equal parts classic and brand new.

The Magma Orange features orange and yellow paneling and laces, while the Classic Green adds bursts of blue on the second tongue, over a gray base with green and white paneling and laces. The Sacai Nike Blazer Low Magma Orange and Classic Green are set to drop on June 10th for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair at GOAT.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Enflame Amber If you missed out on the 700 MNVN and you don’t want to pay above retail price, don’t even fret because this week also brings the release of the 700 Enflame Amber and it’s in every way better than the MNVN. The 700 MNVN is marred by its flat design, which makes it more lightweight, the OG 700, although a bit heavier, has more intricate paneling work and has a more iconic silhouette. Featuring a mix of beige, amber, and tan with hints of maroon, and black accents, and a splash of cyan above the toe box, the Enflame shows us that Yeezy Brand didn’t come to play in 2021. If you haven’t been paying attention, they’ve been dropping fire all year, surpassed only by the Almighty Air Jordan. The Yeezy Boost 700 Enflame Amber is set to drop on June 11th for a retail price of $240. Pick up a pair at Yeezy Supply or via the Adidas Confirmed app. Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Light Fusion Red If you’re rocking Jordans while walking down the street or when entering a room, you’re probably already wearing the most noticeable sneakers within eyeshot, but if you’ve ever wanted to ensure all attention is paid to your sneakers, the Light Fusion Red AJ-1s are definitely for you. Featuring a white leather upper with Light Fusion Red overlays over laser orange accents on the collar and swoosh, this high-top Jordan screams “summer.” The Light Fusion Red is such a light shade of red, it almost dips into hot pink territory. Completing the look is gradient printed Nike Air branding on the tongue, which resembles a big stick popsicle. The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Light Fusion is set to drop on June 12th for a retail price of $170. Pick up a pair at GOAT or Flight Club.

Skepta x Nike Air Max Tailwind V Blood Chrome “Scary” is not a word I use often, if ever, to describe a pair of sneakers but that word feels like an apt description of London grime rapper Skepta’s latest with Nike, the Air Max Tailwind V Bloody Chrome. The Bloody Chrome manages to look twice as sinister as Lil Nas X’s Satan Shoes (without the use of actual human blood) with its sleek chrome accents and iridescent red glow. The sneakers sleek design owes its look to, get this, a pair of butterfly wings. That’s right, Skepta made a butterfly wing-inspired sneaker that I just described as “scary,” because he’s Skepta. The Skepta x Nike Air Max Tailwind V Blood Chrome is set to drop on June 12th for a retail price of 180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Puma x Rhuigi Suede Rhude’s Rhuigi Villaseñor is no stranger to classic iconography, the young designer has a knack for picking up on what is great about classic design, and being able to subtly update it through a modern lens and his take on Puma’s simple suede sneaker is further proof of that skill. Released under his own name rather than via his Rhude label, the Rhuigi features a suede upper with distressed detailing, an animal print heel, and fat tonal laces with green and brown accents over an off-white base. The Puma x Rhuigi Suede is set to drop on June 12th for a retail price of $80. Pick up a pair via the Puma webstore.