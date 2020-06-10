While it’s a pretty light week on the footwear front, Nike absolutely dominated the top five with a few great iterations of some of their classic silhouettes. If you’re a hardcore Adidas fan — a brand that notably didn’t land on our list this week — then you’re about to experience a painful month. We’ve peeked at next week’s offerings and it’s looking like the Swoosh is locking down June. Sorry, we have no brand loyalty here — only a stern devotion to dope design. On the apparel end, this week brings a Sonic Youth collection that 90s rock fans will love and a few charity t-shirts from labels that have pledged to give their profits to organizations supporting the fight to end police violence. Let’s dive into the week’s best drops.

Nike SB Dunk Low University Red A classic skate sneaker dressed in a classic colorway, the Nike SB Dunk Low is dropping in striking University Red this week. In celebration of the sneaker’s 35th anniversary, the SB will be dropping throughout the year in the color-coordinated college program colorways that the silhouette first debuted in back in 1985 — before the design had cemented itself as a skate and streetwear staple. The SB Dunk Low features an all pattered leather upper with embroidered Nike branding on the heel and a large wraparound swoosh. If you haven’t owned a pair of SBs yet, this is the pair to start with. The Nike SB Dunk Low in University Red is set to drop on June 12th for a retail price of $100. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app or select Nike retailers. New Balance 850 White/ Team Teal What better way to spend your summer than by rocking a pair of New Balances that look straight out of the halls of Bayside High. If your 90s fashion icon is Zach Morris, you’ll be all about this white, teal, and purple colorway of New Balance’s 850 silhouette. Featuring a leather cage panels over a mesh upper, the 850 sits atop an ABZORB midsole for added comfort and a modern fit. The New Balance 850 White/ Team Teal is out now for a retail price of $100. Pick up a pair at the New Balance webstore.

Nike Air Force 1 Jewel Home & Away Pack Inspired by the distinct contrast between rival teams’ sneakers on the soccer field, this special iteration of the Nike Air Force 1 silhouette sees the design dressed in two contrasting colorways that reveal additional colors through wear and agitation. The Home & Away pack drops in both an all-grey or all-black colorway with blue or orange accents in the lace and ventilation holes, as well as along the threading, that reveal themselves the more you travel in the shoes. The Home & Away pack also makes a nod to traveling, in both its name and the compass graphic on the sneaker’s tongue, and a hang-tag meant to mimic luggage labels. If you’re having a hard time choosing between the black and grey, go with the grey. The shades of grey and true blue will complement your summer wardrobe much better than the black and orange of its counterpart. The Nike Air Force 1 Jewel Home & Away pack is set to drop on June 13th for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair through the Nike SNKRS app or select Nike retailers. No-Comply x Vans Daniel Johnston Collection The late artist and musician Daniel Johnston continues to make his mark on the streetwear community with this collaboration between Austin-based skate shop No-Comply and Vans, the second notable capsule collection this year to honor Johnston. The capsule features Johnston’s iconic doodle art printed all over Vans’ Old Skool, Slip-On, and Authentic silhouettes. All three pairs feature a grey and white upper with subtle orange accents that manage to make the Johnstons art appear both loud, and subdued, which is a pretty apt reflection of his music. It’s a thoughtful collection that was clearly made by fans. Other highlights include PopCush insoles for added comfort, and a bright orange outsole featuring white stars and Johnston’s death and birth years. The No-Comply x Vans Daniel Johnston collection is set to drop exclusively at No-Comply on June 13th before a wide-release on June 21st for a yet to be announced retail price. Proceeds from the capsule will go directly to the Hi, How Are You Project, a mental health charity that got its name from Daniel Johnston’s artwork.

Nike Pegasus Trail 2 Dark Smoke Grey Although the “Dark Smoke Grey” colorway is more fitting for winter, this moody take on Nike’s new Pegasus Trail 2 silhouette will be a dope addition to your summer workout wardrobe. Featuring an aerodynamic shape and a toothed rubber outsole, the Trail 2 is sleek, durable, and responsive, giving you a running shoe that is reliable on all sorts of different terrain. The Pegasus Trail 2 has so far only dropped in loud and bright colorways, but this Dark Smoke Grey iteration will make your feet look like they’re straight out of SpaceX. The Nike Pegasus Trail 2 is available now for a retail price of $130. Pick up a pair now at the Nike webstore or through select Nike retailers. The Hundreds x Billionaire Boys Club Black Lives Matter Charity T-Shirt The Hundreds and Billionaire Boys Club are linking up for a simple co-branded graphic t-shirt that features the Hundreds’ Adam Bomb alongside BBC’s Astronaut logo on the backside under text reading “Black Lives Matter.” On the frontside, BBC’s iconic font branding is swapped out with the initials BLM alongside the Hundreds’ logo. It’s not the flashiest collaboration, but the shirt will generate proceeds for both Black Lives Matter and the Black Mental Health Alliance. It’s a collector’s item for a good cause. The Hundreds and Billionaire Boys Club Black Lives Matter t-shirt is set to drop today on The Hundreds webstore.

18 East x. ALLCAPSTUDIO Silence Is Violence Charity T-Shirt New York City-based men’s clothing store 18 East has tapped the talents of streetwear label ALLCAPSTUDIO for a charity t-shirt that will see 100% of the profits divided evenly between the Philadelphia Community Bail Fund and Covid Bail Out NYC. The t-shirt is printed on 6 oz. cotton and has been hand-screened in Philadelphia. On the back of the shirt the words “Silence is Violence” and “Black Lives Matter” are accompanied by a message that reads “The breath that built America is being choked by the hands that brought it here. They demand we shut up and know our place, but what we allow, will continue. Breath in. Speak up. Take Action. The Silence is Violence t-shirt is now available for a 72-hour presale at ALLCAPSTUDIO. Monkey Time Sonic Youth T-Shirt Capsule It’s a great week for 90s music lovers. In addition to Vans Daniel Johnston collection, Monkey Time will be releasing a four t-shirt capsule collection that pays homage to alternative rock band Sonic Youth. The t-shirts each feature imagery from the band’s most recognizable albums, like the blue and white Washing Machine t-shirt, or the sock-puppet sporting Dirty T-shirt.