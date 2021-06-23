Welcome to SNX DLX, our weekly roundup of the best sneaker drops of the week. We’ve got a lighter list this time around and — (semi) shockingly — this is our only SNX of the year to not contain a single Air Jordan. Nike has spent the first six months of 2021 dropping fire Jordan after fire Jordan so there’s something bittersweet about not seeing the sneaker appear on the list this week. That isn’t to say Nike doesn’t have anything to offer, the brand seems to have made the pivot from Jordans to Dunks. Considering both silhouettes are dope, we’re all for it. Elsewhere on the list, we’ve got the latest New Balance collaboration from Salehe Bembury, a new entry in Kanye’s Yeezy Mono Series, and a Happy Gilmore Adidas UltraBOOST. Let’s get into it!

Nike Dunk Low Animal Pack Nike just has a way with taking something cheesy, like animal prints, and making them essential — they do it with chameleon and elephant print on the Jordan 2 and 3, and this week they’ve made cheetah and zebra print work on the almighty Dunk low. The brand is able to make this work by taking a subtle approach to the print, neither the Cheetah or Zebra really resemble the coats of each respective animal. The Cheetah sports an earthy combination of tan spotted suede panels over an ecru leather base with a deep chocolate swoosh while the Zebra features the same construction with black leather and charcoal-stripped suede paneling with a cool-toned white swoosh. Both are dope, but if I had to pick one, I’m going Cheetah… for summer, at least. I’ll rock the Zebras in winter. I want both. The Nike Dunk Animal Pack is out now for a retail price of $110. Pick up a pair at aftermarket sites like StockX. Yeezy 350 Mono Cinder Last week we were graced with a triple Yeezy drop in the 350 Boost V2 Mono Mist, Mono Clay, and Mono Ice, which utilized a new slimmed-down mesh construction that revealed the sneaker’s skeletal structure. It was a dope drop, but if you missed out on copping even one of the three, you probably feeling pretty burned right now. So you’ll be happy to hear that this week brings yet another colorway in the Mono series, the all-black Mono Cinder. The darkest sneaker in the original Mono drop was the Mist, which featured a smog-like grey colorway, so if you were hoping for a moodier and darker option, the Cinder definitely ticks that box. As with the original set of sneakers, Adidas suggests you order a size-up on this model, as the new mesh upper provides a tighter fit. The Yeezy 350 Mono Cinder is set to drop on June 24th for a retail price of $220. Pick up a pair at GOAT or Flight Club.

Nike Dunk Low University Blue We’re definitely in the Summer of the Dunk as Nike just can’t seem to stop itself from dropping new colorways of the silhouette on a weekly basis. If they keep dropping dope stuff, we’ll be here to catch it! There isn’t much we can say about the Dunk Low University Blue, it features a simple colorway of white leather with University Blue paneling and woven Nike branding on the heel with a nylon tongue. It’s your standard Dunk affair, available in one of Nike’s greatest color combinations. An instant classic. The Nike Dunk Low University Blue is set to drop on June 24th for a retail price of $100. Pick up a pair at GOAT. Salehe Bembury x New Balance 2002R Water Be The Guide Salehe Bembury, probably the sneaker world’s current dopest designer, has once again linked up with New Balance to deliver a new iteration of the 2002R silhouette. Featuring an upper of blue fuzzy suede panels over an open-hole mesh base, the 2002R Water Be The Guide features leather detailing, a NERGY foam midsole, and a shearling New Balance “N” logo at the midfoot.

The design was inspired by water, which I guess we can see, but the design is giving us more trail vibes than ocean. Either way, it’s dope so who are we to complain about concepts? The Salehe Bembury x New Balance 2002R Water Be The Guide is set to drop on June 25th for a retail price of $149.99. Pick up a pair exclusively at New Balance.

Extra Butter x Adidas Happy Gilmore Collection For whatever reason, golf wear is having its moment in streetwear right now, and while we don’t love that, it’s hard to deny the appeal of this sneaker collaboration between Adidas and New York City retailer Extra Butter that pays homage to one of the greatest golf movies (sort of) of all time, Happy Gilmore. Launching alongside a matching apparel collection, which inspired by the film’s three main characters, Chubbs, Shooter, and Happy, the highlight of the collection is definitely the Shooter series, which features a t-shirt, two-pieces of headwear, a dope Shooter McGavin-inspired jacket, and a pair of yellow and white Adidas UltraBOOST 1.0. The UltraBOOST features special golf tee pickets at the three stripes, with a mixed mesh and suede upper, with insole imagery of Shooter McGavin and an overall clean aesthetic that looks dope on its own without the Happy Gilmore tie in. This is the sort of collaboration we like to see, one that stands on its own outside of its movie-tie-in concept. The Extra Butter x Adidas x Happy Gilmore Collection is set to drop on June 25th for a yet-to-be-announced price. Pick up a pair exclusively at Extra Butter. Dr. Martens x A Bathing Ape x Mastermind Japan 1461 Oxford Dr. Martens is bringing in two legendary Japanese brands, BAPE, and Mastermind, to reimagine the Doc’s 1461 Oxford boot. Featuring BAPE’s iconic shark mouth graphic and Mastermind’s equally notable skull-and-crossbones print, each side of this 1461 is printed to rep both brands. Other details include a triple-branded dog dag, sock liner, and lace charms. The low-cut shoe leather boot features a translucent black midsole and patent leather construction. The Dr. Martens x A Bathing Ape x Mastermind Japan 1461 Oxford is set to drop on June 26th for a retail price of $230. Pick up a pair at the Dr. Martens webstore.