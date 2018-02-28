Back in 2013, a company called DoorBot went on Shark Tank and didn’t do very well. Oh, it got some investment, but it didn’t win the brass ring. It wasn’t a massive hit. So, needless to say, that same panel of investors is in for a little teasing now that Amazon has picked the former DoorBot, now Ring, for a cool $1 billion.
Amazon’s interest in Ring mostly has to do with getting into your house. Ring, if you’re unfamiliar, makes “smart” home security devices, like a camera with floodlights attached, a “video doorbell” that shows you who’s knocking on your door, and a full do-it-yourself security system with alarm keypads and the like. Amazon wants to be able to put a package in your house instead of on your doorstep, a goal of its Amazon Key program, and being able to offer its customers a security cam to ensure that the delivery guy isn’t helping himself to a beer before he leaves would go a long way towards making that happen.
Of course, if you won’t let Amazon in your house, it might talk you into keeping an eye on your packages. A pilot program with the LAPD in the Wilshire Park neighborhood, which has a property crime problem, drove down break-ins by 55%. Beyond that, the doorbells have been most useful for spotting the dirtbag walking around filching packages off of porches. Considering every stolen package costs them money, they’re probably willing to eat the cost of getting a video doorbell on every doorstep.
I have owned one since Christmas 2016 and it’s a solid product. Couldn’t wire it in to power so I have to charge it overnight once every 5 or 6 months. But the company has provided solid incremental updates and new useful features. I find it rather useful as a means of documenting who visits my front door. The only downside is attempting to answer my door while I’m at work. The lag between a person speaking and me hearing them and vice versa makes that feature effectively unusable.
Agreed, comrade. We’re completely bought in to the Ring ecosystem (which made me initially worried when I heard about this buy out), and our biggest qualm with the service is the connection delay (or sometimes no connection at all). However, I’m no tech expert, so I don’t know if it’s a fault of the device itself or one’s WiFi/internet connection…or both. Shrug.
Thanks guys, good user feedback. To me, this acquisition by Amazon was about as expected as Peanut Butter inc. buying Jelly Co…..or vice versa.