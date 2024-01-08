As the tech giant tends to do every year, Apple revealed a sweet new gadget for its loyal consumers last June at its Worldwide Developer Conference. The Apple Vision Pro was unveiled as the company’s first step into the VR headset industry. The product delivers a 4K display for each eye which lets users switch between augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). Navigation with the headset can be done without a controller thanks to the Vision Pro’s ability to track the eyes, head, and hands. Users will be able to use FaceTime, watch movies, view photos and so much more with the headset. With these cool features and so much more, what does the price tag look like for the Apple Vision Pro?

How Much Will The Apple Vision Pro Cost?

Today, Apple announced that the Apple Vision Pro would begin shipping to users on February 2 with Pre-orders for the headset beginning on Friday, January 19, at 8 am EST/5 am PST. The price tag for the Apple Vision Pro is a whopping $3,499 which is more than the newest version of the iPhone and most editions of the MacBook laptops. The $3,499 price tag is also just for the base model. In partnership with Zeiss, Apple will also offer prescription lenses for the Apple Vision Pro. Readers will be an extra $99 and prescription lenses will be an extra $149.

The base model of the Apple Vision Pro offers 256 GB of storage and comes with the following: Solo Knit and Dual Loop Bands, a light seal and two light seal cushions, an Apple Vision Pro cover, a polishing cloth, a battery, and a USB-C charging cable and USB-C power adapter.

