UPROXX/Unsplash

One of the fundamental problems in social media etiquette is, frankly, managing the flood. This is especially true of Instagram, with its algorithm scrambling posts. If you’ve got acquaintances that are food photo firehoses, they can drown out the photos of your friends that you actually want to see. Fortunately, Instagram has finally introduced a way to curate what you see on your feed, without having to unfollow your coworkers.

It’s a mute feature on the app, and it’s actually fairly easy to use. It’ll also help you avoid awkward moments — because nobody is informed of a mute. Just click the three dots in the upper right-hand corner of a post from somebody you’d like to leave out of your feed. You can mute their posts, or both their posts and their stories. If you’d rather just mute their stories, you’ll have to go to their profile and do it from there. You can still view their posts from their profile, they just won’t turn up when you’re scrolling. At the time of writing, this feature hadn’t been added to the Android app or the website just yet, but it’s definitely coming.

It is nice to have the option to take a break from certain people and a more granular mute — with the story and post features — is a nice touch. Quieting a few noisy feeds is a good way to leave time for Uproxx Travel, #VanLifers, and those (also potentially mute-able) travel influencers.

(via Business Insider