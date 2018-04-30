Instagram/LAUREN BULLEN

Picking the best social media travel influencer is tough for a whole variety of reasons. First, what makes up social influencers is often hard to grasp. You have to be part blogger, part photographer, part salesperson, and part adventurer. The world of Instagram travel influencers and bloggers is peppered with fashion models posing as bohemian vanlifers and everyday people posing as adventure-seeking fashion models. The lines are certainly blurred and, yes, something is being sold to you via sleek (often hidden) marketing.

Still, the power of social media (and Instagram in particular) can’t be dismissed. Millions are spent sending social media influencers and bloggers to the best hotels, trendiest restaurants, and most picturesque islands — all to entice you to do the same one day. And it works. Right now, influencers are pretty much powering the travel industry.

We all have our favorites among this insanely #Blessed, “my god, you do that for a living!” crew. Their feeds fill our heads with travel and foodie dreams, as we swipe and scroll on our smartphones. Thus inspired, we fritter away money until we too can post about #MaldiveMondays. Below, you’ll find some of our picks for the best travel bloggers and influencers on Instagram to follow. Some lean more heavily towards the outdoors or fashion, some lean towards fitness, others food, or photography, or… the list goes on.

Whatever your interests in travel may be, there’s a feed here for you.

CHELSEY LUGER — 13.5k Followers

Chelsey Luger combines fitness, health, sports, and travel through the lens of a young Native American woman fighting for a better world for her people. Luger’s feed is a deep look into a life devoted to staying healthy through diet and fitness, positive mental health, and spirituality around Indian Country.

Luger’s feed is a great place to see Native artists like Wakeah Jhane and fashion designers like B. Yellowtail highlighted, providing a glimpse into the Indigenous side of America that remains very elusive to most Americans. This makes Luger’s feed an essential follow to highlight Native American-focused travel and Native Americans through a positive and renewing lens that’s helping fight stereotypes while also fighting to help Natives live better, healthier lives.