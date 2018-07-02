The First Credible iPhone 9 Rumors Have Arrived

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s July 1st, and we all know what that means: The iPhone rumor derby is off in earnest. We know that come September, Apple will be introducing a new round of iPhones. What we don’t know, of course, is just what these iPhones will actually entail, at least not officially. But the above video from Shai Mizrachi are the first credible rumors we’ve heard.

BGR reports Mizrachi got his hands on dummies for the next round of iPhones, models used by accessory companies to design cases and the like. Mizrachi has a decent track record when it comes to breaking Apple stories, and, furthermore, he’s not making any particularly outrageous claims. Essentially, the 6.1-inch iPhone X will just be the current iPhone X with upgraded guts, and will have both a cheaper sister iPhone, the iPhone 9, with an LCD screen and a larger 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus. All will have that signature notch at the top, hinting that Apple is still leaning into Face ID and Animoji, and it appears the iPhone 9 will have a single lens.

In other words, Apple isn’t going with anything wild, here, and that’s probably for the best, at least for them. Still, that puts the burden of keeping Apple cutting-edge resting squarely on iOS 12, which had some interesting ideas but wasn’t a revolution, and Apple’s internal hardware. We’ll see just what they’re up to in September.

