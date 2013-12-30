Netflix Wants You To Know Binge-Watching Television Makes You Healthier

For as much as everyone loves/is-addicted-to Netflix it’s kind of amazing how often the company has to battle bad PR. Take removing a bunch of movies on New Year’s Day for example. Also, Qwikster. Never forget. So it makes sense that they’re constantly commissioning surveys to make you feel just like everyone else.

Today — just before that New Year’s resolution kicks in — Netflix, Inc. wanted to remind you they are super good at keeping you in shape:

According to a recent survey among 1,000 US Internet users conducted by Netflix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NFLX), more than 50% of respondents were willing to exercise while binge watching instead of slouching on the couch.

In the same survey, nearly half (45%) of respondents agreed they would be more motivated to exercise if they had access to their favorite TV shows on-demand and commercial free while working out. Sitcoms come out on top as the favorite genre to watch while working up a sweat, with more than one in three (36%) choosing humor over serialized dramas (27%), Sci-Fi/fantasy (24%) or reality shows (20%).

…

Harley Pasternak, celebrity fitness expert and New York Times bestselling author, is working with Netflix to remind people how incorporating entertainment into your workout can jump start your New Year’s resolution.

“I call it the Netflix fitness effect,” said Pasternak. “My clients have been working out with Netflix for years. It makes cardio feel easier and less boring. Whether you’re watching at home doing resistance exercises or taking your tablet or phone to the gym, Netflix gives people an extra reason to sweat.”

Pasternak, whose superstar client roster includes Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Kanye West, Megan Fox and many others, recommends his clients find a show they love and make a pact to only watch it while working out. “Not only does it make your workouts easier, but you end up looking forward to them more,” Pasternak said. “If you can only watch ‘Breaking Bad’ when you’re on the treadmill, you’re going to find yourself wishing there were more hours in the day to workout.”