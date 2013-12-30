Netflix Wants You To Know Binge-Watching Television Makes You Healthier

For as much as everyone loves/is-addicted-to Netflix it’s kind of amazing how often the company has to battle bad PR. Take removing a bunch of movies on New Year’s Day for example. Also, Qwikster. Never forget. So it makes sense that they’re constantly commissioning surveys to make you feel just like everyone else.
Today — just before that New Year’s resolution kicks in — Netflix, Inc. wanted to remind you they are super good at keeping you in shape:
According to a recent survey among 1,000 US Internet users conducted by Netflix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NFLX), more than 50% of respondents were willing to exercise while binge watching instead of slouching on the couch.
In the same survey, nearly half (45%) of respondents agreed they would be more motivated to exercise if they had access to their favorite TV shows on-demand and commercial free while working out. Sitcoms come out on top as the favorite genre to watch while working up a sweat, with more than one in three (36%) choosing humor over serialized dramas (27%), Sci-Fi/fantasy (24%) or reality shows (20%).
…
Harley Pasternak, celebrity fitness expert and New York Times bestselling author, is working with Netflix to remind people how incorporating entertainment into your workout can jump start your New Year’s resolution.
“I call it the Netflix fitness effect,” said Pasternak. “My clients have been working out with Netflix for years. It makes cardio feel easier and less boring. Whether you’re watching at home doing resistance exercises or taking your tablet or phone to the gym, Netflix gives people an extra reason to sweat.”
Pasternak, whose superstar client roster includes Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Kanye West, Megan Fox and many others, recommends his clients find a show they love and make a pact to only watch it while working out. “Not only does it make your workouts easier, but you end up looking forward to them more,” Pasternak said. “If you can only watch ‘Breaking Bad’ when you’re on the treadmill, you’re going to find yourself wishing there were more hours in the day to workout.”
How crazy would it be if Kanye and I were streaming the same show at the same time while simultaneously on the stair machine? It’s probably happened. I bet it’s happened.
Source: Netflix
Always on the lookout for new binge-worthy series. I tried “The Fall” but that’s a lil more disturbing than I had anticipated. Still gonna give it a go. Anybody watched that series Jekyll? Wondering if that will be any good…
It’s okay, not great. And there’s not enough of it to supply a satisfying ending. But it’s still a good time.
Stick with it.
Just binge watched BBC’s Sherlock, highly recommend it to anyone.
I actually have been doing this recently- my gym has wifi, I’ll throw on an episode of 30 rock or something and watch on my phone as I’m on the treadmill. it allows me to bust through 20 minutes without ever really having to pay attention to the workout itself
I am currently working my through Always Sunny yet again while doing my cardio. Usually close to 2 episodes per workout. It truly makes that stair climber less like torture.
Binge watch Continuum. I think it has to be the best sci-fi show on TV now that Fringe is done.
I download from Netflix to my iTunes & then load up two or three episodes of whatever I’m into & hit the gym. Between that & Spotify, it helps pass the time like nobody’s business.