Not Even Recording Your Phone Calls Can Save You From Comcast’s Horrifying Customer Service

Well it would seem that Comcast was a little upset about falling short of being the most hated company in America, at least that’s what I like to think led to this phone situation. The poor gent on the other end of the line came prepared to try and win his claim against the company and their terrible customer service, he just didn’t expect that they’d change the rules on him.
It would seem that recording your calls and presenting them back as proof you were offered certain deals and services from Comcast is no longer viable. I’m shocked he only spent 11 minutes on the phone to get where he ended up, but I can understand because he was clearly pretty upset.
Just think, this is the company that may soon merge with Time Warner. Their new customer service line might be nothing but fart noise soundboards run by chimps and their new logo will just be a middle finger. This still isn’t as bad as getting a person fired.
I’ve been back and forth with Comcast for the last week trying to cancel basic cable service in my grandmother’s house. I’ve been able to work things out with every other utility, but I can’t cancel stupid basic cable without her getting on the phone and giving consent, which would be impossible considering she can no longer speak.
I just can’t understand anything they do. Google needs to roll out fiber a lot faster so Comcast can go die.
do you know another woman? Can said other woman read? Do you have access to basic info on grandma like DOB, SSN, address, phone number etc? Can you write all of that down for other woman? Have other woman claim to be grandma during cancellation call, recite any of the above info they need to confirm, hand phone back to you. Boom.
You’re not dealing with the FBI here, just lie to them.
@commenting like a fox
Strangely enough, it sort of fills my heart with hope that there are humans out there who don’t even consider lying as an option. I would have setup a lie right out of the box. But then again, I’ve dealt with Comcast before. I know what to expect.
Since we’re all sneaky bastards, of course most of us would have lied our ass off. Even if you sounded like Liam Neeson you could just come out like- “Yeah, I’m Ethel. I want to cancel your shitty cable.” But damn it’s refreshing to see honest people out there.
Had I spoke to Comcast first, I would’ve gone the lie route, however, I dealt with power, gas, and phone first – things that could literally kill people when shut off – and had no problems whatsoever, so I wasn’t expecting an issue with stupid basic cable. Let my failed attempt at honesty be a lesson to everyone, when dealing with Comcast…lie!
They are the worst. I am switching right after my contract is up. It is disgusting how bad they are