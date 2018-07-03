Twitter, at least in the U.S., has a Nazi problem. While the company has taken steps to at least look like it cares, it still serves as a platform for hostility, abuse, and harassment. Seth Rogen wondered why, and, being a celebrity, he can get Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey on the line. Rogen, so far, is unimpressed.
Really, Rogen’s thoughts aren’t surprising. In his words, Dorsey “doesn’t give a f***.”
Rogen is being called on to release the conversations, which he may or may not do, but one has to ask if Rogen isn’t being kind to Dorsey. Objectively, Twitter’s track record on Nazis tends towards defending them. It will happily ban people for being hostile towards Nazis, but those same Nazis don’t get the boot for issuing death threats. Twitter has been accused of practically optimizing its platform for hate speech. And remember: Twitter could stop this at any time. Due to different laws overseas, it tracks and blocks hate speech and Nazis elsewhere, but won’t do the same in the U.S. unless prodded to.
To be fair, Nazis are just the most visible harassers lately, and Twitter is far from alone in being utterly tone-deaf in Silicon Valley. Last year, we learned that Facebook’s censorship rules sort people into “protected groups” and “subclasses,” so white men are protected, but Black children aren’t. But Twitter has had this problem for a decade, has repeatedly been the target of criticism for it, and still refuses to take the necessary steps to solve it.
Perhaps Dorsey really just doesn’t care; it’s certainly not out of the realm of possibility, nor would he be alone. But after a solid decade of criticism, the assessment of him not giving a f*ck (vs. being specifically willing to deal with Nazis either for controversy clicks, deep-seated blindspots, or some sort of misplaced “both sides”-ism) is beginning to seem overly generous.
One time @jack ate food from Chik-Fil-A! That’s solid proof he’s a Nazi and must be destroyed.
If you’re a racist, you deserve to be deplatformed and humiliated. Racism will never be accepted.
Why the fuck wouldn’t you want these people public and exposed?
Fucking turn your phone or use the mute button if you need a safe space….
Because they actively promote accelarationism and racism on a private platform, violating the TOS as cowardly as possible by using code words. They use pseudoscience to trick easily influenced people into believing their hate speech. If you want to consolidate them in one place, fuck off to gab or 4chan.
This one is easy… because if you banned everyone that got called a Nazi there wouldn’t be anyone left.
The way Twitter works is that you find your circle of people that you identify with and form an echo chamber. For example, “frog” twitter, “weird” twitter,”tech” twitter, etcetera. It would be no stretch to identify most of the prominent accelerationist and racist on twitter. These are the people who cheer for when journalists are killed. The thing is, most of them do eventually get banned because of the outlandish shit they say, but they eventually come crawling back because without the echo chamber, they lose validation and money.