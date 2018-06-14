‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown Is The Latest Celebrity To Leave Social Media Over Hateful Posts

06.13.18

Only days after news spread that Star Wars: The Last Jedi actress Kelly Marie Tran deleted her Instagram in response to abuse from fans, Stranger Things actress Millie Bobbie Brown has done similar with her Twitter account. The move is the latest celebrity who decided to leave social media following fan criticism, bullying, and backlash from critics and fans.

Brown’s decision to leave her personal account behind comes with an odd wrinkle related to the type of “memes and gifs” the actress had been receiving according to Variety:

The Emmy-nominated actress has been plagued for the past seven months or so by the hashtag #TakeDownMillieBobbyBrown. It began with posted photos of Brown that were been altered to make her appear homophobic. Per Nylon, the hashtag apparently was coined in November but has regained momentum lately. Some Twits have had a grand old time with it, while others insist that it’s strictly for gay people and that “hets shouldn’t interact.”

