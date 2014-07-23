Southwest Kicked A Passenger Off A Flight Because He Posted A Negative Tweet About The Airline

Companies have become more and more sensitive to the nature of Twitter, especially since it has a tendency to spawn sudden, hilarious meltdowns. In fact, they’re so sensitive about it that even just the threat of a mean Tweet is apparently enough to get you, and your children, thrown off a flight.
The story, insofar as we’re aware right now, is this: Duff Watson, a Twin Cities resident if the fact that he goes by “Duff” didn’t give that away, had A-List status on Southwest. Unfortunately, that didn’t extend to his kids, and a Southwest rep supposedly told Watson he had to leave his kids in the terminal while he boarded, or stay with his kids. You know, because loading in the parent with two kids he has to get settled with everyone else is efficent and a great use of everyone’s time.
So we’re already dealing with a dimwit, here. As he passes the gate agent, Watson grumps to her that he’s going to totally tweet about this, which he does. And that, according to CBS Minnesota, is when things got very, very stupid:
Soon after getting to their seats, the family of three was asked to leave the plane. “[She said] her safety feels threatened at this point because of what I tweeted,” Watson said. “There was no use of profanity, there were no threats made. There was nothing other than, you know, a terse exchange between a customer service agent and a customer,” he said.
Watson says he was forced to delete the tweet.
So, just to review, the gate agent “felt threatened” by a Tweet, and booted an entire family with a customer in their rewards program off a flight. Which probably, in turn, held up that flight. All over the kind of thing most flight passengers would rather airlines do in the first place anyway so the kids don’t hold up the flight. Good work, Southwest. Maybe you should put your flight attendants in charge of gate agent training, instead.
I fucking hate Southwest. I hate how you are boarded on the plane by what “category” you are in A B C or D.
I fly Delta. At least you can pick your seat when you purchase your tickets.
The only way I’d fly Southwest would be if the ticket was significantly cheaper than Delta, which will never happen seeing as the fares out of Atlanta on routes Delta competes with Southwest (and before the merger, AirTran) are usually within pennies. I didn’t mind flying on AirTran because they were like Delta just with less frills and word is that Southwest is seeing a decent number of AirTran frequent flyers jumping ship as they assimilate AirTran into Southwest..
The boarding thing is the single stupidest part of Southwest, but even more so if you have small kids.
Any other airline realizes that a family with small kids takes a while to load. If the kids walk, they move slowly; if they don’t, the parents are hauling them and luggage down a crowded aisle. Then you likely have to strap the car seats into the plane seats for them, and on and on.
And it’s not just the families who benefit. Last time I flew Southwest solo, I boarded in the A group, scoped out what looked like a nice spot, only to have two families with small kids take the row in front of me and behind me, locking me into the crying zone. I didn’t mind (I’m numb to it now) but my neighbor sure as shit did. Let the families board first, and the people who want to avoid kids can.
Disagree with all three of you.
The boarding procedure was set in place for a reason: to get the planes in the air as quickly as possible. “Macht schnell”.
They’ve timed all the major airlines on “tarmac time” and Southwest consistently wins by 20 minutes or more (this is also why they allow bags to fly free–so that there’s less carry-on loading time, which is a process bottleneck)
Allowing families and kids to board first introduces another huge bottleneck to the procedure and pisses off the frequent business flyers who make up a large majority of their revenues and who are all eyeing the lean back emergency exit row seats or the front row seats, depending on the objective.
I also like how they kick fat people off their planes though.
Some of the language is unclear here, so I’m compelled to make sure — you’re saying the gate agent is the dimwit, right? And that this family should’ve been in the pre-boarding group? Pretty weird that they wouldn’t be, to begin with — the nine-year-old might not be young enough to necessitate that, but the six-year-old should be, imo. Also weird that they were in different boarding groups. A50 and B1-2, I guess?
Anyway, one of those kids probably looked vaguely like a bomb, and this gate agent wanted to keep them off the flight, but didn’t quite have the heart to call in the TSA people, so she just ordered them to fuck off.
Nice to see the old Southwest color scheme on that jet. Feels kind of iconic compared to their current one.
Southwest has retained the “classic” livery on a handful of their planes (three a/c), but the a/c in the photo isn’t one of them. It was painted into the current livery back in 2006.
Yeah, it befuddled me a bit as well.
You can say a lot of bad things about Southwest — all true — but I met my wife because I sat next to her on a Southwest flight. So I’ll refrain.
You conveniently left out what he tweeted. He mentioned her name and exactly where she worked. Sure, it doesn’t swing it back to the agent/southwest, but the agent feeling threatened isn’t all that ridiculous.
That does change things significantly.
Not defending the whole kicking off the plane thing, but the policy as far as family boarding has always been there with Southwest. They are able to board after the A group, regardless of what any of their boarding passes say. Being a member of the A-list, the dad should have known this from the beginning. The kids boarding passes were separated from the Dads since he was an A-list member, and they were not, also a standard Southwest policy, as it rewards loyalty by priority boarding. What this part of the issue boils down to is a dad pissed he has to board behind 20-30 people more than he originally did in order to board with his kids, due to a policy that has always been there. And if you don’t like Southwest’s policies, don’t fly with them. That’s your right as a consumer.
This. He’d have to wait about 3 minutes. And he couldn’t sit in the exit rows with his kids anyway, so it’s not like he was getting screwed out of the best seats.
Exactly! The dad is the asshole here. He couldn’t wait the 3 minutes.
I’d say it’s okay to air a grievance about the policy in question on your way out the door. It’s a weird policy that deserves to be looked at. This guy went about it in a bad way, though, calling the agent out by name.
I’m flying Southwest in 48 hrs. It is the most awesomest airline ever!
Make sure you point out your comment to them and you’ll get an extra bag of peanuts.
This is a really lazy article. I learned and understood more from the comments than anything within the article. I had to go to CBS Minnesota to get the whole story.
You portrayed everyone in the opposite of how it was in reality. What that Dad did wasnt right.
Yeah guy is a total dick. He had gotten away with breaking policies and was pissed this agent didn’t allow him to do so. He knew the rules and decided to be a prick about it and was called on his bullshit.
southwest has somehow perfected the model of making a group of stupid people (aka airline passengers, whose collective intelligence is somehow reduced by half with respect to the general population) even stupider
I’m generally a big fan of Southwest and their fascist boarding practices because their procedure keeps the plane on the tarmac for about 20 minutes less.
If he didn’t buy his kids Business Select, then no–they shouldn’t get the first pick of the seats.
Southwest shouldn’t have kicked him off the flight either though, and it looks like they apologized pretty profusely for it.
So to be clear, the guy tweeted the agent’s full name and gate number to the world. In addition, they were allowed to re-board after the Tweet was deleted. And they received $100 in vouchers.
Not sure how Southwest is the issue here. Guy is a fucking asshole if you ask me. Fuck that guy.
I totally agree. He sounds like an insufferable blowhard (and Southwest has rewarded him for it).
I’m not so sure I would be quick to side with Duff. Frankly, from the CBS Minnesota article, he comes off like a pretentious, entitled dickhead, right down to his, “But I’m an A-list!” cry before he sent the Tweet.
I don’t have kids and Southwest is the cheapest, most convenient airline, and all the flight attendants have been very nice to me and other people. I think this story was an anomaly. Listing people from A-D is poorly worded, but everyone eventually gets on that plane. Maybe they should board folks starting with D or 4 and that would get peoples’ panties out of a bunch.
This is part of the reason why I only travel alone. Sure, when you’re on vacation, your tourist photos are all selfies, but only having to worry about yourself is the best thing in the world.