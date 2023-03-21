Since Chat GPT first burst onto the scene in late November, the whole energy around its usage has really changed. Not too long ago, the Internet was flooded with hilarious conversations taking Chat GPT to the bounds of its creativity. It wasn’t uncommon for Chat GPT to write poetry, be a wizard, rap, and make fun of haughty farm-to-table influencers.
Nowadays, the servers are overpowered by premium users seeking to abuse the power of AI to build businesses. Basically, Chat GPT has grown up and doesn’t have time to play around. And with the new improvements of Chat GPT-4, these boring business bro requests have only intensified.
Fear not! Even as people race to master the duller capabilities of Chat GPT, there will always be some folks prodding the light-hearted soul of this technology. Here are some quirky, fun, and ironic conversations with Chat GPT we found on the internet.
1. “WHISPERS OF SAFETY”
The improvements to Chat GPT’s artistry are not only frightening but beautiful. I count at least five brilliant quotes from this one.
2. DEAR STEPHEN
From, “Stephen you useless ****R” to “I hope this email finds you well.”
3. COPING WITH TENSION
It’s “unlikely.”
4. EMO RAPPER
“Like the clothes that I’ve spun.” Interesting how Chat GPT characterizes this Emo Rapper as one who can sew clothing for his own personal brand. Very functional.
5. HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY
Warning, using Chat GPT for emotional occasions like this is a gamble. If your recipients find out the real author, it could be game over.
6. CALL ME AODHÁN
It seems like Chat GPT has thought long and hard about this.
7. AI! AI!
“In a land of code and algorithms.” So, how big is this country? Is it a population of one?
8. SOME IRONY
A moment of silence for Gary Kremen…
As AI becomes more and more prevalent, there are naturally some who will shout hallucinations of doom and gloom, and even more who will try using this new technology to make a ton of money. Everyone’s still coming to terms about what this is and what its implications could be. But amidst of all this urgency and cut-throat energy, it can’t hurt to just have some fun. Chat GPT is remarkable for so many reasons, and one of them is its witty, dry, almost innocent (at times) sense of humor.
As this technology grows, hopefully a few people will keep using it for entertainment, in addition to solving our most pressing issues.