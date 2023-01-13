For some, life’s starting to feel ominous, like that scene in The Menu where they lay out the tarp for “The Mess.” It also feels like that infamous moment in The Matrix when Morpheus offers the blue pill or the red pill. Those that have taken the red pill might know what I’m talking about — Chat GPT and the dawn of AI.

The smartest and soon-to-be most powerful technological entity ever to exist, right here in its infant stage, is available to everyone. With full access to humanity’s lexicon of knowledge before 2021, it’s able to summarize, elaborate, brainstorm, optimize, plan, code, and perform virtually any task that requires text. So naturally, what happens when humans have access to an all-mighty, versatile, obedient supercomputer assistant?

They test it by asking absurd questions. What they didn’t expect was to get funny and accurate answers generated in five seconds.

If you haven’t tried it out, definitely tinker around while it’s still free. From the launch of Chat GPT, version 3, on November 30th, millions have signed up and have taken to Twitter to show off some comically amusing answers they’ve gotten. This chatbot is what one might call, a “Jack of all trades, master of all.” Here are ten hilarious answers that prove it.