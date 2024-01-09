It’s been six months since Apple announced the Apple Vision Pro VR headset. The product was announced at the tech giant’s 2023 Worldwide Developer Conference and there’s so much that can be done on it. A 4K display is available for each eye and it lets users switch between augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). You don’t need a controller for it as the headset can track eyes, hands, and the head. You can do everything from making FaceTime calls, watching movies, viewing photos, and so much more… all for the not-so-digestible price of $3,499 . Now that number might have made you move on to the next post on this site, but if it didn’t, here’s when you can buy the Apple Vision Pro.

When Does The Apple Vision Pro Come Out?

Apple announced on January 8 that the Apple Vision Pro VR headset will be available for pre-order on Friday, January 19, at 8 am EST/5 am PST. The product itself will begin shipping to buyers on February 2.

The $3,499 price tag is just for the base model of the Apple Vision Pro, which comes with the following: 256 GB of storage, Solo Knit and Dual Loop Bands, a light seal and two light seal cushions, an Apple Vision Pro cover, a polishing cloth, a battery, and a USB-C charging cable and USB-C power adapter. For an additional $99 Zeiss reader lenses can be placed in the headset and for an extra $149, Zeiss prescription lenses can be added to the headset.

