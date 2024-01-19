Since Chat GPT dropped, conversations about the role AI will play in our lives have left people feeling uneasy about the rise of machines. Of course, people in tech know that we’ve had some form of AI in our devices for years now (and for the most part, we’ve loved it). It’s a broad conversation that deserves plenty of nuance, but regardless of where you stand, one thing is for certain: AI isn’t going anywhere. It’s only going to get bigger, smarter, and more intertwined with our day-to-day lives.

Will.i.am, who has long been highly regarded as a futurist, knows as much. Never one to be afraid of “what’s next,” he’s giving AI a major responsibility — co-hosting his new show.

Will.i.am Presents The FYI Show will drop on SiriusXM on January 25th. Episodes will focus on creators, innovators, and the future that people on the cutting edge are dreaming up for all of us to live in. And an AI by the name of Qd.pi. (“Cutie Pie”) will be at his side. Or… in his ear. Or… on his server.

Here’s a preview:

Will.i.am explained the concept to The Hollywood Reporter: “I didn’t want to just do a traditional show, I wanted to bring tomorrow close to today, and so I wanted to have my co-host be an AI… I’m ultra-freaking colorful and expressive. [Qd.pi is] ultra-freaking factual and analytical. And that combination, we ain’t seen in the history of freaking broadcasts anywhere.”

It’s hard to argue when Will.i.am has built an entire groundbreaking and influential career out of looking forward. Though, Qd.pi itself seems open to a bit of skepticism about the experiment. In an exclusive excerpt from The FYI Show‘s first episode, Qd.pi has this to say about the most important thing people need to know about AI right now: