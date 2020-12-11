It was only four years ago when Texas senator Ted Cruz called Donald Trump a “pathological liar” who “doesn’t know the difference between truth and lies,” and that “in a pattern that I think is straight out of a psychology textbook, his response is to accuse everybody else of lying.” But then Trump became president, and now Cruz has agreed to defend him in an “insane” long-shot lawsuit that seeks to overturn the election results in four battleground states. Among Trump’s toadies, Cruz is the biggest Hypnotoad of them all, and Jimmy Kimmel tore into the senator during Thursday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“If by some chance the case actually does make it to the highest court in the land, Trump has asked Senator Ted Cruz to argue it on his behalf,” Kimmel said in the episode. “This is a last-ditch, embarrassing, and genuinely despicable attempt to make an end-run around democracy. And while I disagree with Ted Cruz on pretty much everything, to his credit he was forthcoming on the subject of his future client President Donald Trump.”

That’s when Kimmel played the infamous “pathological liar” clip. “Oh, wait: I’m being told that was before his spine-removal surgery,” he joked when it was over. “That was 2016. That was when Trump was dishonest; now, Donald Trump is honest. For as much money as he takes from the NRA, you’d think Ted Cruz would have some idea of how to stick to his guns, but he doesn’t.” Remember, Cruz has thrown his support behind the same guy who basically called his wife ugly, suggested that his father had something to do with the JFK assassination, and referred to him as “Lyin’ Ted” at numerous rallies.

So, why would Cruz agree to defend Trump in front of the Supreme Court? Kimmel has a theory (it involves Trump calling Cruz a “lyin’ little bitch”). Watch the clip above.