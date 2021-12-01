The much maligned Ted Cruz sure has a strange way of coping with serious issues. One of the most telling indications of this went down long ago, when Ted clerked for the Supreme Court and kept expressing his relish for the death penalty. He spent his downtime during this period (courtesy of a 2016 New York Times profile) making a menace of himself on the basketball court. Surprisingly, his co-workers didn’t enjoy him shouting “my bad!” as he “elbowed wildly” during games. (He sure has a way with elbows, as Heidi Cruz can attest.)

Well, Ted can’t ever forget a score, which was also his vibe after Jimmy Kimmel trashed Ted as a “scumbag” (for painting Dr. Fauci into a villain, so as to better “scare old people”). As such, Ted responded strangely to Kimmel accusing him and “dogsh*t Tucker Carlson making up lies” to secure more far-right votes. Ted decided to completely ignore the substance of Kimmel’s rant, and instead, he bragged about that time they played basketball together.

“The (sadly now always unfunny) @JimmyKimmelLive taking shots at me again last night,” Ted tweeted. “You know what was funny? Me kicking his ass at hoops.” As if that wasn’t strange enough, Ted added, “BasketballBasketballBasketball” to drive his point (whatever the mystery point might be?) home.

As one Twitter user noted in response, “Jimmy Kimmel makes an impassioned defense of science and you respond with basketball clips.” That sums things up quite well.

