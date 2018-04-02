What’s On Tonight: ABC Tries To Recapture The ‘Lost’ Magic With ‘The Crossing’

04.02.18

ABC

The Crossing (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Ever since everyone wound up in Purgatory (Or wherever. Still so unclear.), ABC has been looking for the right project to capture the magic that they caught in a bottle with Lost. There have been a few attempts, but none that really worked. Still, the network keeps trying, the latest being The Crossing. 47 refugees wash up on the shores of a small fishing town claiming to be fleeing a war 180 years in the future. The mystery gets even deeper when one of the refugees may have supernatural abilities, leading to a clash with the local law enforcement.

American Idol (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – The showcase phase comes to an end and the main group moves onto the next stage of their stardom journey.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – The team has to split up in order to tackle two different anachronisms at the same time in an attempt to keep Mallus at bay.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The Knockout rounds start and previous winners return to advise the contestants.

Penn & Teller: April Fool Us Day (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – The comedic duo returns with behind the scenes looks and a mind-reading chicken.

The Terror (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) – The crew is left to consider their quickly disappearing options when something starts stalking the ship.

Living Biblically (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) – Chip finds himself in a pickle when he vows to give up lying completely, consequences be damned.

Good Girls (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – The ladies have to outsource their work in order to keep up with demand. However, even though things are going well on the dirty business front, their home-lives are starting to crumble even further than they already had.

McMafia (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) — Semiyon awakens to a terrible accusation while Alex tries to prove his innocence.

One Strange Rock (Nat Geo, 10:00 p.m.) — The trippy show takes us on a 4.6 billion year journey to explain how Earth became the only habitable planet (that we know of).

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live: Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jenna Fischer, Ashley McBryde
The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon: Tracy Morgan, Kate Mara, Chris Lane featuring Tori Kelly
Late Night WIth Seth Meyers: Leslie Mann, Jared Harris, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Steve Smith

