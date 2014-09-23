A More In-Depth Look At The ‘Gotham’ Pilot

We did a general review of Gotham a few weeks back, but now that the pilot has aired, we can talk about it without fear of spoiling it for anybody. By which we mean, there are spoilers below, as we break down what’s good and what’s bad.
What’s Good
The entire climactic sequence, where Gordon and Bullock are nearly forcible stars in a snuff film, is for me the strongest moment in the pilot. It’s rife with black comedy, ranging from Bullock graciously accepting an apology from a mobster to three guys trying to get the camera to work so they can get this done. More importantly, there are some good character moments between Bullock and Gordon that really underline the two can work well as a duo. It’s there, I think, that we see the show has the most promise, especially when it’s followed by Gordon faking Cobblepot’s execution.
Beyond that, easily the most interesting character is Robin Taylor’s Oswald Cobblepot. Taylor’s mix of utter cowardice and extreme viciousness is fascinating, and it looks like it’s going to be a major component of the show going forward. That’s excellent news.
Similarly, Donal Logue gets a lot of mileage out of Bullock being corrupt, but not evil or incompetent, and one suspects that’s going to be one of the show’s driving forces going forward, especially with Jim Gordon supposedly in the fold. Finally, Sean Pertwee as an angry, working class Alfred is kind of awesome; one hopes he gets to feed somebody their teeth in short order.
What Could Go
On the one hand, I’m glad Renee Montoya is an out lesbian in this show; the character has been ill-used in the past and didn’t deserve a whitewashing. I’m also glad she’s an antagonist who isn’t a bad guy; on paper, Gordon needs to go.
That said, Renee having a pathetic hangup over the future Barbara Gordon is a plotline I hope the show just summarily turfs. It’s a little too soapy, even considering the rather heated atmosphere of the show, and it’s kind of a crappy use of both characters.
Also, while Bruce Wayne may be important to the show, let’s not have any more scenes of Gordon nonsensically telling him major details of an ongoing investigation and goofy bits with badges, OK? Thanks.
What We Want To See
Mostly what we want out of this show is a sense of how the moving parts work. There’s a huge cast here, and a lot of them are interacting in various interesting ways, but going forward, the show has to start paying that off, and quickly. Still, as the start of something, it’s promising, and we’ll be curious to see what’s on deck for the second episode.
Garbage show is garbage. Ben Mckenzie’s acting is like he just walked off the set of The O.C.. He may have spent all his cop chops reserve on Southland. (Which is criminally underrated IMO)
Southland. One of the best.
Agree on all points. The show seemed to move a little too quickly as well, but I guess it had to in order to get all the major players introduced and established.
Wasn’t overly fond of Jada. Maybe I just don’t care for her as an actress, or maybe Fish Mooney just seems like a typical boring mobster character, but not really looking forward to much of her storyline.
Rawls as Falcone has me happy.
I actually enjoyed Fish Mooney. Also I enjoyed the whole “People need law and order it makes them feel safe and its great for business” line from Falcone.
I really liked Falcone here, maybe its just residual love for the wire but I thought he was good.
I guarantee you Mooney is dead meat by the end of the season.
@Dan Seitz Oh yeah Falcone is already sizing up her cement shoes if the Penguin doesn’t do her in first.
I get the feeling that the mob power plays are going to be the best part of the show.
I thought the same thing about Mooney’s fate. Partially because she’s probably the most expensive actor, salary-wise. And I’m guessing she may be a pain in the ass, demand-wise.
Still, I was surprised I didn’t mind her character. I’m curious if her wearing a wig will play into future episodes.
I can’t say why but (assuming the show gets that far) she’d be the big season 2 death.
@Eatz Maybe Season 2 premier episode death but I don’t see her lasting too long. You can replace Falcone underlings forever.
[profalbrecht.files.wordpress.com]
I really liked it. it felt like it all came together well. penguin and bullock were the standouts
Everything with the Waynes sucked an offensive amount of balls, including that ending scene. “We didn’t catch your parents’ killer, but please don’t tell anyone.” So why tell him? “Also, I’m giving you my badge…but I want your permission to take it back.” What?
But with the exception of Catgirl and the Riddler cameo, I thought everything else was solid. The further the plot distanced itself from Bruce the better it became, and Rawls Falcone completely owned his twenty seconds of screen time. The direction they’re taking Cobblepot is interesting, and Bullock has good potential; if they give Logue the right material, it’ll almost be too easy for him to overshadow Gordon. But therein’s another problem.
Yeah, I was not a fan of the badge scene. But I think McKenzie can hold his own if they give him the right material.
It only kind of works because of the dramatic irony of knowing what Bruce Wayne becomes, take that context out which it should and that scene is dumb… like shoehorning Poison Ivy into the mix for no real reason.
Flip note I enjoyed the catwoman stuff.
Agreed. I’ve never seen The OC or Southland, but he did fine in the episode. That right material will be key though, it’ll kill the show if Bullock becomes the interesting character while Gordon stays milquetoast.
I liked the scene if only for little Bruce Wayne essentially telling pissy bitch Alfred to shut the fuck up.
@dissident I liked that part too.
Does Jim Gordon’s wife in the comics have a name, I can’t quantify it all that well but giving the name one usually associated with his daughter to his wife skeeved me out.
Um its odd in continuity etc. There is Barbara his wife, Barbara, Jr his daughter, James Jr (a really unoriginal family), and in one universe Barbara his niece who was really his daughter cause he banged his brothers wife before they married.
Yeah, the Gordon are not creative name people. I like to imagine that the Gordon family reunion is just “Jim, James, Jimmy, Jimbo, Jimarooney, Jim-Jim, Slim Jim, and Jim-Bob, come in for dinner!”
He also has a side piece, Sarah, that becomes a 2nd wife, etc
What I took away from this pilot, and I will never forgive this show for making me say this, EVER, is that the preoccupation with Batman & his Rogues is going to be what holds it back. By far the worst parts were with Bruce Wayne. Maybe he’ll go off to Nanda Parbat to train or something and come back in Season 6.
Yeah, I kinda wanted Alfred, Bullock, and Gordon to go get drunk and beat some ass, not going to lie.
I liked the parts where bullock and Gordon were on the case. Everything else was kind of cringe worthy? The scene where bullock and Gordon have that fight about keeping him on as a partner was so clunky it might have well have been batman and robin
I have a great feeling about Sean Pertwee as Alfred. Hopefully there are elements of Earth-1 Alfred mixed in there. The only thing is, I canNOT understand a word he is saying.
I am 90% sure Alfred’s going to beat somebody to pulp by, like, the third episode.
I kept asking myself in every scene, “where’s Catwoman lurking in this one!?” Like “Where’s Waldo?” in Gotham City. Also, I was completely put off by grumpy Alfred. It’s “Pennyworth.” Not “Pennywanker.”
There’s a reason Alfred is kind of moody. The people he just considered his family were gunned down, leaving him to protect and raise an orphan. He’s fiercely loyal to and protective of Bruce. He doesn’t trust the GCPD, as evidenced by his interaction with Gordon. He’s trying to protect Bruce, be Bruce’s guardian, while also maintaining his role as the man-servant. So of course he’s going to be a little moody. He doesn’t trust anyone.
I thought the interplay between Alfred and everyone else was fascinating. His interactions with Gordon were great. And watching the scenes with him and Bruce…we see him as the loving surrogate father when Bruce runs to him at the crime scene. Then he immediately demands Bruce stand up straight. Then later, he’s trying to protect Bruce, and Bruce snaps at him that he’s said enough, and Alfred backs down. Pretty multilayered in limited time, if you ask me.
@El Cunado I liked the bit almost lost dialog after he retrieved Bruce something along the lines of “don’t let them see you crying”
I’m probably just trying to find things to grump about and maybe i’m not being as forgiving as I should be, but I get more satisfaction out of reading some of the worst Batman comics than I got out of that pilot. It was a mess.
I liked the feel of Gotham, despite the fact that the rain-soaked atmosphere and the saturated lighting isn’t exactly original, it worked here. The city had a sense of being able to grow into it’s role as the show’s dominant character. Also, I thought Donal Logue was killing it as Bullock, but I’m a sucker for character introduction via the folding of a narratively relevant newspaper.
The editing was distractingly sloppy in places, particularly the chase scenes (what was with that half-second of POV on Gordon when he was running?)
Also, it predictively committed the cardinal sin of prequels in that it brings too many established characters in too quickly and too close to one another. I liked the Catwoman scenes on their own but it didn’t feel like she needed to witness the Waynes’ murder. If it staggers the pace of the cameos to a crawl to give the principle cast some breathing room I’m happy to continue watching it.
I guess I’m the sucker Fox is targeting, but I also kind of liked that Selina witnessed the murder. For me, it’s kind of a neat twist on why Selina and Bruce have a connection.
I could see them tying into the overall story arc in the future. I also wouldn’t have minded it so much if it wasn’t followed by the unnecessary cramming of other members of the Rogues Gallery.
I view it as a sin of the catch 22 of a pilot you have to write it so you can show promise of direction and flesh out the world a bit, but it can completely derail the flow.
I really think that catwoman witnessing the murder will be a big plot point, and soon. Somehow Gordon will come into contact with her and take a big leap in the investigation. although i did think they hit her and riddlers characterization a little too on the nose. I liked penguins being a little more subtle(except for everyone calling him the penguin) with the introduction of his limp for the ubiquitous umbrellas of the future.
Really enjoyed the pilot. obviously there’s a lot of clunky exposition and some performances (mainly McKenzie and Logue) noticeably finding their legs throughout the hour, but that’s basically a necessity in a pilot these days. It felt like a perfect balance of the campy Burton/Schumacher interpretation and Nolan’s “gritty” vision, with a healthy dash of anachronistic touches straight out of The Animated Series.
Will Smith’s wife was excellent as well.
I enjoyed it. It definitely has potential and I will continue to watch. They should have just introduced Selina and Oswald, and left the other rouges out. They were unnecessary and it crowded the episode. Spreading them out over episodes would be more satisfying. Loved Falcone, and Cobblepot’s rebirth at the end was great. Can’t wait to see how this all unfolds.
*rogues*
Dammit!
I’d say this show seems solidly not bad. There’s definitely a lot of promise here…but there were also a couple pretty brutal points (that nonsense conversation between Gordon and little Bruce at the end, trying to reference a half dozen Batman villains in 40 minutes) that make me worry about the show getting real dumb, real fast.
At the very least, the episode was good enough to earn the show a 4 or 5 episode grace period to prove itself.
This wasn’t too bad, dialogue was a little stilted, but for a pilot, it was pretty good. Not gonna lie though, would have rather had Almost Human back. I liked Gotham but I loved the interaction between Dorian and Kennex, it was almost the perfect mix of tech, humor and action.
I didn’t love the pilot as much as I wanted to. But they have decades of stories and characterization to work with, so how can they fuck it all up, right?
I guess I’m the only one who’d rather see more of young Bruce. He was vulnerable at first, but became driven by the end. And I love Alfred as his guardian and enabler.
And yeah, I know the show’s not about Bruce, but leaving him as a peripheral character will ultimately hurt the show’s ratings. Say it’s about Gordon all ya want, but as soon as the numbers slip, y’all just watch how fast they change focus!
The more Penguin the better. Hopefully the next movies will have him in it.
I liked alot of this. and don’t really get the hate on the kid from the OC (dont’ call it that)
he was fine here but obviously outshined by donal logue.
I fucking hated alfred though.
I actually kind of liked the pilot, but that doesn’t mean I don’t have a laundry list of complaints that I absolutely must register on the World Wide Web anyway, so here goes:
1. Falcone’s name pronunciation is not the same as I am used to and it distracted me. And also, I would prefer more guido from my Italian mobsters, call me old school.
2. Cheesy music playing during dialogue scenes to try to ramp up tension
3. Dialogue in general is kind of…bad
4. Hamfisted namedropping references to villains and their nicknames…oi vey
5. Fish Mooney’s occasional accent
6. Alfred’s weird Australian/Slumdog Englander accent
7. Selina creeping around always, even when its totally unnecessary, since nobody knows who she is
8. Bullock being a dirtball and borderline crooked. Why not just call him Flass? Bullock is supposed to be even more by-the-book than Jimbo is.
9. The look of the GCPD is cool…but ridiculous. Anyone ever seen a police station that looks like Tim Burton’s sex dungeon before?
10. Mario Pepper being framed doesn’t matter because he fled from and shot at police officers before attacking one with a knife. “We killed an innocent man,” Gordon say. Oh except no, ya didn’t. He tried to fucking kill you.
11. Montoya’s lesbian angle now applies to Barbara too, apparently. Which, well, whatever, I guess.
12. Bullock encouraging crossfire right in the middle of the GCPD in the opening scene was confusing
13. Gordon pleading with a child like he’s employed by him
14 Gordon and Alfred’s complete lack of mustaches. THIS WILL NEVER SLIDE.
Man, I feel better already.
1) I picked up on that too. Although, I could have sworn Gordon used the tradtitional pronunciation at the end. Maybe a case of a little guido trying anglicanize himself to fit in with high society. Adds soemthing to the character.
2) didn’t catch that
3) Ya, there were a few scenes that hurt to listen to.
4) How many times did the say some form of “riddle” in that one scene?
5) Accent?
6) And the actor is English
7) Like I mention bellow, they need to stop reminding us batman is coming. If she has a real role in this story, great. If not, it is just a distraction.
8) Eh, this is a different interpretation. And isn’t a shake down artist and thug like Flass.
9) Meh, didn’t bug me
10) Ya, and they did tell us he was a violent criminal.
11) We’ll see where that goes
12) Ya, especuially with a fellow cop standing between them and the perp
13)Ya, that was fan service gone wrong
14) A righteous moustache is earned, dear sir.
If we built a drinking game around every time a character says their own name, we would all be dead. “The Dark Knight” made a billion dollars, they don’t need to pander so hard.
At the rate they’re going, Season Two will include an arc where Bruce finally runs away from Alfred’s harsh care and seeks refuge on a farm. There, he will meet a young boy who teaches him the value of endurance, and that even the worst lives are worth preserving. As he leaves to return to Gotham, Bruce will turn to his friend and say, ‘Thanks, Clark. You’re really super, man.”
Gordon intrioduced himself twice in 60 seconds, in the same place.
I liked it well enough. I agree that the scenes with Bruce Wayne slowed it down. they only work because we know who becomes. Without that knowledge, why the hell is Gordon talking to him and revealing major details?
I also agree that they should tap the breaks on the Rogues gallery cameos. The scene with the Riddler was pointless. It has no bearing at all on the episode. It would have been much better served a few more episodes in as another big piece of the investigation. This show is supposed to be about the city and Jim Gordon before the arrival of Batman. If you keep reminding us “hey, Batman is coming”, we’re not going to care about the here and now. Let us see a city so corrupt and broken, they eventually need a sociopath dressed like a rodent to save it. Let us see the guy who can keep up with Batman.
McKenzie was a little stiff, but he didn’t have much to work with besides his buddy moments with Logue. Tone down the white knight stuff. He’s a combat veteran and patrol officer. He should be familiar with how things work in Gotham and have a healthy sense of pragmatism. Yes, he’s trying to stay clean and fix whats broken. That doesn’t mean he has to be naive.
Mrs Fresh Prince did OK, but she is the kind of performer who chews scenes like they are candy coated. Give her more stuff and let her spread her wings.
Overall, not a bad start. Some stuff to fix, but nothing insurmountable.
I really enjoyed the show, but I had low expectations going into it. The only real problem I had was cramming cameos into the pilot. Like others have said, putting Selina, Riddler, Ivy and a red herring Joker in the first episode was a bit much. By the end, I was looking for Victor Friesz to show up as an NCIS type.
They are playing with the timeline here, and it will be interesting to see if they can pull it off.
Cobblepot is an interesting character. If he is to be the focus of the first season, it was a great start for the character.
I thought the opening murder of the Waynes was one of the more visceral interpretations of the birth of the Bat that I have ever seen.
I liked that Gordon was so out of his depth that he really had no idea what to do, or where to go. Watching him navigate the Gotham underworld and a corrupt GCPD could be really good.
Donal Logue is gold, as he usually is.
I didn’t have a huge problem with Gordon offering his badge to Bruce. Gordon is an honorable man, and he promised Bruce that he would find the killer. He did not. Gordon is the kind of man that it would weigh heavily upon him if he could not keep his word to a victim, coupled with the false promise of Pepper’s death.
But, it’s Gotham. Are we going to wallow in the mud of a dirty, corrupt city for a decade until Batman shows up? That could be a tough sell.
As shoe horned as they were, I actually liked riddler’s and ivy’s cameos.
Riddler is shown to be an egotistical prick, and while I know very little of ivy in the comics, I’ve never before considered that having a rough home life.
I look forward to next week