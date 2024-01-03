A federal judge is poised to unseal hundreds of court documents involving Jeffrey Epstein, the financier and convicted sex offender who died in his jail cell in 2019. Whose names will be contained within? There’s been much, sometimes reckless speculation, but real money is on Prince Andrew and Bill Clinton. (There might be some cameos from Robert F. Kennedy Jr., too.) Aaron Rodgers, no stranger to what could be called outside-the-box thinking, seemed to predict one absolutely unexpected name could be in there, too.

NEW: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he will pop "some sort of bottle" when the Epstein associates list is released and suggests Jimmy Kimmel will be named. Everyone is excited 🔥 “There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel are really hoping that doesn't come out.” “I'll… pic.twitter.com/JRzjznVM7T — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 2, 2024

Per The Daily Mail, Rodgers made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, when he brought up the Epstein client list, a favorite topic of his. At one point he said, maybe jokingly, maybe not, “There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, who are hoping that list doesn’t come out.”

McAfee, recognizing Rodgers’ obsession with the list, joked that he’d be “waiting in his wine cellar” for the names to come out. Rodgers replied, “I’ll tell you what, if that list comes out, I will definitely be popping some sort of bottle.”

Where on earth did Kimmel’s name come in here? Could it have something to do with Kimmel dragging Rodgers last year? On his late night show, the host called him a “tin foil hatter” and a “Green Bay Wack-packer” before showing a clip of him talking about the Epstein documents being unsealed.

Jimmy Kimmel claims Aaron Rodgers is a “tin foil hatter” for wanting to know the names on the Jeffrey Epstein client list. pic.twitter.com/fZtiULosEM — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) March 2, 2023

Whatever the case, Kimmel was not amused.

Dear Aasshole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any “list” other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless… https://t.co/p8eug12uiS — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 2, 2024

“Dear Aasshole,” Kimmel tweeted/Xed, “for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any “list” other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”