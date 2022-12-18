One of the biggest blockbusters of the summer were the Jan. 6 hearings, where a House select committee made public numerous jaw-dropping revelations about Donald Trump’s antics before, during, and after the storming of the Capitol. What’s next? That remains to be seen. On Monday, the committee will hold its final meeting, during which they’ll issue any criminal referrals they see fit. At least one of their members is all for going for the big guy himself.

Adam Schiff, the Democratic California congressman and of Trump’s most relentless critics, appeared on CNN Sunday. He told host Jake Tapper that he “can’t comment” on specifics of what’s in store. But he could tell him what he thought should happen.

There’s evidence Donald Trump committed criminal offenses in his effort to overturn the 2020 election. He tried to interfere with a joint session. Pressed officials to find votes that didn’t exist. And set a bloodthirsty mob on the Capitol. If that’s not criminal, nothing is. pic.twitter.com/TSjLX3l0Up — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 18, 2022

“I think that the evidence is there that Trump committed criminal offenses in connection with his efforts to overturn the election,” said Schiff, the committee’s chair. “And viewing it as a former prosecutor, I think there’s sufficient evidence to charge the [former] president.”

The committee can’t itself bring about any convictions. But they can pass on their recommendations to those who can.

“Well, I don’t know what the justice department has. I do know what’s in the public record. The evidence seems pretty plain to me, but I would want to see the full body of evidence, if I were in the prosecutor’s shoes, to make a decision,” Schiff explained. “But this is someone, who in multiple ways, tried to pressure state officials to find votes that didn’t exist. This is someone who tried to interfere with a joint session, even inciting a mob to attack the Capitol.

“If that’s not criminal, then – then I don’t know what it is.”

If Trump is the subject of a criminal referral, it will only add to his Scooby Doo-sized sandwich of woes. The former president’s third presidential campaign has gotten off to a rocky start, plagued by scandals over his dinner guests, his legal woes, not to mention his, well, many other legal woes. But at least he made a couple bucks off some crappy ass NFTs that even his die-hards think are lame.

(Via The Guardian)