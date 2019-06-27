NBC

It must be surreal for right-wing politicians to know that many of the actors they watch on fictional television shows almost certainly despise them. That’s particularly clear when it comes to the cast of Parks and Recreation. Last year, both Amy Poehler and the show’s creator Michael Schur told the NRA to ‘f*ck off’ after they used them in a gif. And now, as caught by Deadline, Adam Scott has done the same to Mitch McConnell.

The Senate Majority leader’s campaign Twitter account apparently thought nothing of using a gif of Scott’s Ben Wyatt — the show’s shy state auditor-turned-lovable husband of Leslie Knope, who ended the show as the nation’s president in some deep, sadly fictitious future — turning to the camera and giving a sly, conspiratorial wink. Why? In praise of an article about McConnell’s trying to fill a Supreme Court vacancy before his boss, Donald J. Trump, is potentially ousted from office.

When Scott learned of this, he was not happy.

Dear Mitch McConnell & all those representing him, Please refrain from using my image in support of anything but your own stunning & humiliating defeat.

Thanks!

Adam cc: @senatemajldr @McConnellPress https://t.co/0lfxuKlUiK — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) June 26, 2019

“Dear Mitch McConnell & all those representing him,” Scott tweeted. “Please refrain from using my image in support of anything but your own stunning & humiliating defeat. Thanks! Adam”

Of course, technically the @TeamMitch account doesn’t have to do anything unless NBCUniversal is able to bring in the law, which they may not. But even if they don’t, it’s perhaps comforting to think that when someone like McConnell tries to unwind by watching, say, Parks and Rec, he knows for a fact that Scott, and probably everyone else in Pawnee, thinks he sucks.

(Via Deadline)