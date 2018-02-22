NBC

Wednesday’s CNN Town Hall featuring the students of Stoneman Douglas High School asking questions of lawmakers like Marco Rubio and NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch was as spirited as predicted and the latest example of this new chapter in the national discussion over gun control. The reactions that followed on Twitter weren’t out to claim victory, but people took their respective “teams” and stood fast by their talking points. This includes the NRA, who tweeted this out about Loesch’s appearance at the Town Hall.

.@DLoesch thank you for being the voice of over 5 Million #NRA members. pic.twitter.com/WDz7vujXfM — NRA (@NRA) February 22, 2018

While this isn’t a surprise and shows that the organization is not worried about changing their mind, it does provide one hilarious side story with the night’s events. It would seem the gif of choice caught the eye of Parks And Recreation co-creator Michael Schur on Twitter and he wasn’t pleased. He also had a message to share from a friend who doesn’t have a Twitter account: