Amazon’s Website Goes Down On Prime Day, Prompting A Mix Of Panicked, Dog-Filled Reactions

07.16.18 16 mins ago

Shutterstock

Monday marked the arrival of this year’s Amazon Prime Day (or Prime Day-and-a-half, really), which meant subscribers all over the Internet were looking forward to massive deals on products as varied as the Amazon Echo and the Amazon Echo Dot. Despite the sheer number of known Amazon Prime subscribers, which rests somewhere above one hundred million, one would safely assume the main consumer arm of Jeff Bezos’ brainchild would be ready for the day’s onslaught. Sadly that doesn’t seem to be the case, but that’s okay! Because puppies!

No really, “puppies!” En lieu of working web pages and widgets as the Amazon Prime website began suffering a massive glitch, potential shoppers noticed an influx of “the dogs of Amazon”:

