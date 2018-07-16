Shutterstock

Monday marked the arrival of this year’s Amazon Prime Day (or Prime Day-and-a-half, really), which meant subscribers all over the Internet were looking forward to massive deals on products as varied as the Amazon Echo and the Amazon Echo Dot. Despite the sheer number of known Amazon Prime subscribers, which rests somewhere above one hundred million, one would safely assume the main consumer arm of Jeff Bezos’ brainchild would be ready for the day’s onslaught. Sadly that doesn’t seem to be the case, but that’s okay! Because puppies!

No really, “puppies!” En lieu of working web pages and widgets as the Amazon Prime website began suffering a massive glitch, potential shoppers noticed an influx of “the dogs of Amazon”:

Bad news: Amazon seems to be crashing from demand for Prime Day sales. Good news: Amazon's error page is amazing. pic.twitter.com/lhUcipHTZX — Seth Fiegerman (@sfiegerman) July 16, 2018

The Amazon 'Sorry' dogs are without question the best thing about #PrimeDay pic.twitter.com/QpAGS17on9 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) July 16, 2018

Amazon already down? Tried to "shop all deals" and was greeted by an adorable pup, no deals #primeday pic.twitter.com/bwczgnj4qc — Ashley Rodriguez (@AshleyRReports) July 16, 2018