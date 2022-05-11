America First fuhrer Nick Fuentes is described by the Anti-Defamation League as a “white supremacist leader and organizer and podcaster who seeks to forge a white nationalist alternative to the mainstream GOP.” But he would prefer to describe himself as “just like Hitler” and a “proud incel.” Both — being a white supremacist and an incel — are true, but his group has descended into chaos because of the latter.

The Daily Beast‘s Fever Dreams podcast reports that America First is “undergoing turmoil after its treasurer got a girlfriend and stopped living in the basement of leader Nick Fuentes. That was a problem for Fuentes, who describes himself as an incel (that’s ‘involuntarily celibate’) and beseeches his young, male fanbase not to have sex.” More:

The movement is so grounded in being “racist and ridiculous in public that it ruins people’s lives,” says Fever Dreams co-host Kelly Weill. “You can’t go and get a normal job after that. So they turn further and further into this movement, which really does function almost like a cult.”

Earlier this year, Fuentes put together the American First Political Action Conference, a “white supremacist event” that was attended by, among others, Marjorie Taylor Greene. She claimed that she wasn’t aware of the group’s views (“I am not aligned with anything that is controversial”) and that she didn’t know Fuentes, even though they were pictured together at the event. MTG only has eyes for “polyamorous tantric sex gurus,” I guess.

You can listen to the podcast below.

The movement of racist incels, which counts Congress members Paul Gosar and Marjorie Taylor Greene as fans, is undergoing turmoil after its treasurer got a girlfriend (!) and stopped living in the basement of leader Nick Fuentes https://t.co/dXdSdaza81 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) May 11, 2022

(Via the Daily Beast)