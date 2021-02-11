QAnon-loving Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) recently lost her committee seats after spreading all sorts of conspiracy theories and spouting dangerous enough conspiracy theories that even Sean Hannity distanced himself from her wackiness, which included claims that “Jewish space lasers” were to blame for California wildfires. Don’t worry though, because Greene will still (like it or not) make headlines, which is exactly what’s happening at the Daily Mail.

Mind you, this is one juicy headline: “EXCLUSIVE: Embattled QAnon congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘openly cheated’ on her husband of 25 years with a polyamorous tantric sex guru and then moved on to another affair with the manager at her gym.”

The headline nails the gist of this mess, and there are photos at the source of the “tantric sex guru” in question, Craig Ivey (who does have an Instagram page, if you dare), and fitness gym manager Justin Tway. Reportedly, these affairs haven’t hurt Marjorie’s marital relationship too much because there’s no traceable divorce proceedings there, but Marjorie (who is described as a “fitness finatic”) previously worked at this gym, and the reactions here are interesting:

Neither man denied the affairs when approached by DailyMail.com. Craig Ivey, the tantric sex practitioner, said: ‘I will not respond to anything about this,’ while the other man, Justin Tway, said: ‘I have no interest in talking about anything to do with that woman. Everything with her comes to no good.’ But others say the new representative from Georgia’s 14th Congressional District was brazen about her affairs which she carried on a decade ago while working in gyms in Alpharetta, Georgia, some 35 miles north of Atlanta.

Normally, it might not be worth writing about this story without Greene weighing in with a response, but oh, she definitely responded:

In response to DailyMail.com’s request for comment, Taylor Greene called the story ‘ridiculous tabloid garbage spread by an avowed Communist,’ and ‘another attempt to smear my name because I’m the biggest threat to the Democrats’ Socialist agenda.’

There’s a lot of gossipy hearsay at the Daily Mail article, and lots of accounts detailing how there are plenty of times that Marjorie was seen in a car with Craig, etc., who allegedly would often say that “he had things to do with Marjorie” when people would ask him to socialize. Who really knows whether this story is true or false? Still, it seems like a good time to post Marjorie’s gym-shutdown-protest video from last year, when she was outraged about closed CrossFit facilities in D.C., so she decided to share her hotel room workout. Take that, “Democrat tyrannical control!”

I work out everyday in a CrossFit gym that is open. With people. Gyms are small businesses that have been devastated by the government mandated shut downs. In DC, NOTHING is open bc of Democrat tyrannical control. So here’s my hotel room workout. We must FULLY reopen! pic.twitter.com/oDsgGyhRvx — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 14, 2020

