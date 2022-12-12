The alleged affair between Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes is still causing behind-the-scenes drama at ABC. At first, the network appeared to be leaning into the debacle with sources going so far to describe the situation as “ratings gold.” Holmes and Robach even joked about the fiasco on the air, but that’s apparently when things went south.

The Monday after the couple quipped about their wild week, ABC benched both of them pending an investigation. Turns out, Holmes has been accused of having a pre-Robach affair. His fling with Robach also reportedly caused issues with network anchors who want nothing to do with the situation. Via Page Six:

As network execs mull over the anchors’ fate amid their scandalous romance, sources tell Page Six that Robach’s “20/20” co-anchor David Muir “wants no part” of the drama. “He’s not having it. He’s the face of the evening news and nothing about him ever makes it into the papers. He’s very private and no one at ABC likes the way Amy and T.J. handled it,” a source told Page Six.

According to sources, the official network stance was not to address the situation. However, that went out the window when Holmes made a “great week” quip on the air, which reportedly made his ABC co-workers “very unhappy.”

“If the decision is to not address it, then don’t address it!” a source told Page Six. “T.J. made light of it on-air. Amy’s smarter than that, but how else is she supposed to respond?”

As of this writing, ABC has not made a decision about Robach and Holmes’ future at the network.

(Via Page Six)