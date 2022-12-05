It seems the potential for bigger ratings wasn’t enough to keep GMA co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on the air after their affair went public.

After news broke last week that Robach and Holmes were romantically involved despite both being married to different people, fans of the daytime news program wondered whether ABC would bench them, permanently. Insiders at the network claimed top execs like ABC News President Kim Godwin had zero problems with Robach’s and Holmes’ rumored affair — even positing that the cheating scandal would be ratings gold for the show — but it sounds like Godwin might have been overruled on the matter.

Early this morning, news broke that Robach and Holmes were being put on temporary leave while “the news division weighs the effect their recent disclosure of a romantic relationship might have on the program and the company.” The announcement came as a bit of a shock considering both Holmes and Robach were back on the air last week, joking for the cameras per usual. According to Variety, decision-makers at the network worried the issue had turned into “an internal and external disruption,” and “wanted to do what’s best for the organization.”

Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos are filling in for Robach and Holmes, who have yet to comment on the decision.

