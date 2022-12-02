It sounds like GMA anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ extra-marital activities won’t be landing them in hot water — at work, at least.

The daytime TV personalities have made headlines recently after photos leaked of a romantic weekend getaway the two enjoyed in upstate New York sans their respective spouses. Robach has been married to actor Andrew Shue since 2010 while Holmes also wed his wife, Marilee Fiebig that same year. The two cohorts became close in 2020, anchoring the afternoon hour of Good Morning America’s broadcast, and likely began a relationship sometime earlier this year. But, according to insiders, ABC execs are less concerned about the optics of the cheating scandal and more than thrilled about the ratings it might bring.

According to Page Six, Robach and Holmes won’t face disciplinary action from the top brass at GMA for their affair.

“All they care about is the ratings,” one source told the paper. “This is rating’s gold. That’s why [ABC News President] Kim [Goodwin] wanted them on the show today.”

Staff was told to behave as if everything was normal, something Robach and Holmes have also been doing since the photos leaked. “They’re not ashamed. They’re two consenting adults, who ended up loving each other,” another source told Page Six. “It’s not how they wanted [news of their relationship] to come out, but it’s also kind of a relief.”

The timeline for when the affair began (and whether Holmes and Robach were still with their spouses) is a bit fuzzy. Sources told Page Six that both marriages had their troubles recently with Holmes separating from his wife for months on multiple occasions and Robach “very upset” over her own marriage ending some six months before the scandal broke. But, there had been rumors the two were more than friends since March 2022, if not sooner.

With the dust settling, both Robach and Holmes are back on the air and they have yet to address the cheating scandal — though both have deactivated their Instagram accounts.

“Their attitude seems to be that they are both separated, and now they are together,” a source said with another adding, “They [feel they] don’t owe anyone anything. There’s nothing they’re ashamed of.”