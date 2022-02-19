Like most of today’s far right, Tucker Carlson is obsessed with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. He just takes his compulsion farther than most. On Friday’s show, the Fox News host dedicated a segment to the lawmaker he calls “Sandy,” in which he a) called her a “white lady” and b) made sexualized comments about her gross enough for AOC herself to call him a “creep.”

This is the type of stuff you say when your name starts with a P and ends with dejo https://t.co/92chHFQUN7 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 19, 2022

For starters, Carlson took umbrage with AOC accurately referring to herself as a “woman of color.” “There is no place on Earth outside of American colleges and newsrooms where Sandy Cortez would be recognized as a quote, woman of color, because she’s not! She’s a rich, entitled white lady,” Carlson thundered. “She’s the pampered obnoxious ski bunny in the matching snowsuit, who tells you to pull up your mask, while you’re standing in the lift line at Jackson Hole. They’re all the same. It doesn’t matter what shade they are.”

He then added, “She’s far more frivolous than any 1950s housewife ever was. June Cleaver was a more serious person. At least she made dinner.”

Then Carlson went to even weirder places. He seized upon an old Instagram video in which an exhausted AOC says she feels “alone,” which he found…sexual? “Is it just us or does that sound like an invitation to a booty call?” Carlson asks. “Maybe one step from ‘What are you wearing?’ Either way it’s a little strange, definitely over-sharing.”

Any man that talks like this will treat any woman like this. Doesn’t matter if you’re Republican, Democrat, or neither, this is clearly not a safe person to leave alone w/ women. Once again, the existence of a wife or daughters doesn’t make a man good. And this one is basura 🚮 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 19, 2022

Ocasio-Cortez slammed Carlson for his peculiar commentary. “Remember when the right wing had a meltdown when I suggested they exhibit obsessive impulses around young women? Well now Tucker Carlson is wishing for… this on national TV. You’re a creep bro,” she tweeted. “If you’re this easy w/ sexual harassment on air, how are you treating your staff?”

She added, “Doesn’t matter if you’re Republican, Democrat, or neither, this is clearly not a safe person to leave alone w/ women. Once again, the existence of a wife or daughters doesn’t make a man good. And this one is basura,” Spanish for “trash.”