Tucker Carlson has been pretty mockable lately. After the Derek Chauvin verdict was announced, he — along with much of conservative media — seemed to lose his mind. On not one but two instances he broke into maniacal laughter, as though something in him had finally broken. But by Monday he was back to his usual self, which was to say he was back to making the world a worse place.

On his Fox News show Monday night, Carlson decided to circle back on one of his viewers’ biggest fears: strapping a cotton mask (or two) to one’s face, so as not to either contract or spread a highly contagious disease. It’s been a simple way to slow the spread, and it’s effective, too; one need only look at the high infection and death rates in places like Florida, whose governor, Ron DeSantis, has played down the efficacy of COVID protection, with deadly results.

Tucker Carlson is now telling his audience to harass people who wear face masks outside. If they see children wearing masks, Tucker says the response should be no different than when you see a kid being abused — "call the police immediately, contact child protective services" pic.twitter.com/4svVH0JY3s — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 27, 2021

But DeSantis hasn’t dialed back his COVID skepticism, and neither has Tucker Carlson. The latter spent part of Monday’s show re-airing a tired — and also dangerous — line about how wearing masks isn’t about safety during a once-in-a-century public health crisis.

“Not even Tony Fauci still pretends that masks are medically necessary,” Carlson railed. “Instead masks are purely a sign of political obedience, like Kim Il-sung pins in Pyongyang. We wear them because we have to. The only people who wear masks voluntarily outside are zealots and neurotics.”

So far, it was rehashed nonsense. But then he took his evil next level. He claimed people who wear masks in public look down at those who don’t, asking in their minds, “How could they not wear masks?” Carlson decided to flip it.

“That’s the question we should be asking of them in return. The rest of us should be snorting at them first — they’re the aggressors. It’s our job to brush them back and restore the society we were born in,” he said.

But Carlson had a solution, one that could cause actual violence. “So next time you see someone in a mask on the sidewalk or on the bike path, do not hesitate. Ask politely but firmly, ‘Would you please take off your mask? Science shows there is no reason for you to be wearing it. Your mask is making me uncomfortable.’ We should do that and we should keep doing it, until wearing a mask outside is roughly as socially acceptable as lighting a Marlboro in an elevator. It’s repulsive. Don’t do it around other people. That’s the message we should send, because it’s true.”

And yet Tucker still wasn’t done. He upped the ante even further: