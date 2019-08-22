Apple’s Instructions On Storing And Cleaning The Apple Card Have People Baffled

Getty Image

Apple’s new Apple Card was released across the country this week — the sleek new titanium credit card that was announced at an Apple Special Event in March of earlier this year. The card — which has no card number, CVV, security code, expiration date, or signature — was devised as a way to use Apple Pay when shopping at places that don’t take the Apple Pay iPhone app. Also, it’s all shiny and fancy, which naturally appeals to the company’s loyal fan base.

In fact, the new Apple Card is so fancy that it also comes with very specific cleaning and care introductions, as outlined by AppleInsider on Wednesday.

If and when the card gets grimy, Apple suggests wiping it gently with a soft, slightly damp, lint-free microfiber cloth. As a second step, users can moisten a microfiber cloth with isopropyl alcohol and wipe again. Basic household cleaners, compressed air, aerosol sprays, solvents, ammonia or abrasives should not be applied to Apple Card, Apple says. Interestingly, certain fabrics like leather and denim could permanently discolor the card’s matte white finish, which is achieved through a multi-layer coating process. That same coating might be damaged if it comes in contact with hard surfaces or materials.

Most puzzling is that Apple recommends that the card avoids denim or leather, which would rule out cardholders being able to keep the Apple Card in, say, the pocket of their jeans or in a leather wallet. This is also the aspect that AppleInsider chose to focus on when tweeting out the story.

.@Apple says clean Apple Card with a microfiber cloth, avoid contact with leather and denim https://t.co/rGtJui0qAX pic.twitter.com/i94BuhpWPW — AppleInsider (@appleinsider) August 21, 2019

At any rate, it should come as little surprise that the news didn’t go over well with a lot of people, because … Just where the heck are you supposed to store this card? “A bag made of soft materials,” as the Apple support document suggests?