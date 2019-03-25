Apple’s Press Conference Left People Baffled After They Neglected To Give A Price For Apple TV+

News & Culture Writer
03.25.19

Getty Image

Apple unveiled its first look at the tech company’s upcoming streaming services during a glitzy, star-studded press conference at the Steve Jobs theater in Cupertino, California on Monday. The service will consist of two components: Apple TV Channels, which will bundle content from popular services such as HBO and Showtime; and Apple TV+, which will feature original content.

The Apple TV services will be completely ad-free, with content available to be streamed on any device or downloaded, putting it in direct competition with Netflix.

A-list actors and directors such as Steve Carell, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Steven Spielberg, J.J. Abrams, and Kumail Nanjiani, and even Big Bird were all on hand to dish on their respective projects in development with Apple TV+. The event culminated with Tim Cook bringing out queen Oprah herself to give a pep rally while teasing her own project, as attendees and those watching from around the world braced themselves for Apple to finally reveal the price point for this most ambitious endeavor.

Were they trying to really sell the service before dropping a hefty monthly fee, or planning to surprise everyone by coming in below Netflix? Everyone waited to find out the answer.

