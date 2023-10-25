Apple TV+ Is Raising Its Monthly Subscription Cost By A Whopping 30%

Apple is bumping up the cost to stream its library of original movies and TV shows on Apple TV+. The streaming platform is now demanding subscribers pay $9.99 per month, up from its current $6.99 per month price tag. That increase also applies to its annual subscription option which will go from $69 to $99.

When the streamer launched in 2019 it cost just $4.99 per month to subscribe, but the company has added dozens of shows and films since then, churning out Emmy-winning dramas like The Morning Show and sleeper sci-fi hits like Silo and For All Mankind that Apple execs believe justify this latest price hike.

“Since launching four years ago, Apple TV+ has made history for streaming services by crossing major milestones in a short span of time, thanks to its extensive selection of award-winning and broadly acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment,” a statement from the company read. “We are focused on delivering the best experiences possible for our customers by consistently adding high-quality entertainment, content, and innovative features to our services.”

Apple TV+ isn’t the only product hiking up its price tag. The company’s Apple One bundle — which covers Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and cloud storage — is also getting more expensive for users to opt into, going from $9.99 per month to $12.99 per month. Apple TV+ is just the latest streaming service to raise its cost of entry this year — Netflix, Hulu, Max, and Amazon either already have or soon will charge more for their ad-free options — but the markup does come at a particularly tough time considering the Writers’ and SAG-AFTRA strikes have paused production on any new or returning shows and films that will likely bleed into the new year.

