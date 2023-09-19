Jon Hamm Is Freaking Crushing It Right Now

I couldn’t get into The Morning Show. I did try. I spent two seasons listening to people tell me it was messy and silly and sometimes fun, which, to me, a person who gleefully recapped a show about crazed animals waging a war against humans and got really into a melodramatic show about fleece-wearing finance bros doing battle with Paul Giamatti and sometimes doing synthetic speed in the office, is basically a love song. But I just couldn’t do it. Even with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell and a collection of the most bonkers storylines you’ve ever seen committed to the small screen. Oh well, I thought. Worth a try. Plenty of other shows out there.

But then I saw reviews trickle in for the third season. And I clicked on all of them, in part because I’m curious and in part because I’m unwell and in part because some of them, like this one by Alison Herman at Variety, contained paragraphs like this, which tickled all the little goofball receptors in my brain.

We open in the spring of 2022, two years since the onset of the pandemic and the end of Season 2. The TMS crew have been offered up as guinea pigs for Paul Marks (Jon Hamm), a billionaire and aerospace pioneer who’s basically a more telegenic Elon Musk (or a younger Richard Branson, or a Jeff Bezos with hair). For some inexplicable reason, this creature of Silicon Valley has taken an interest in legacy media, so to lay the path for a potential acquisition, network CEO Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) wants to give Marks’ latest rocket launch a friendly face and send an anchor into orbit. So does Season 3 start on a quite literal high note, though “The Morning Show” must soon turn to the mess back on Earth.

Here we are, a little over a week after I first read that paragraph, and two important things have happened:

I still do not actually “watch” The Morning Show

I started doing this thing where I open an episode and skip through to the scenes with Jon Hamm and then I watch those few minutes, make a bunch of screencaps, and then launch forward until he shows up again

It’s a fascinating and probably unprofessional way to consume a television show. I can’t stop doing it. Jon Hamm is just so good, all the time, even when he’s playing a real-life cartoon character masquerading as a tech bro. Here he is in a sauna with Billy Crudup doing business deals.

Here he is showing Jennifer Aniston his many acres of pristine real estate in the west, right after, no joke, hauling ass with her around it all in a dune buggy.

And here he is inside his own rocketship getting ready to blast off into space with Reese Witherspoon on live television, which happened in the same episode he whipped around the desert in a dune buggy with Jennifer Aniston. This would be a really fun thing to explain to someone at the peak of Mad Men’s fame when Hamm was playing the most serious man on television in one of the best shows ever made. It’s also fun to explain to people today. You should see the smile on my face as I’m typing this. Look at this guy.

And I realized as I was watching it that the reason I was so happy is, like, good for Jon Hamm, man. He seems like a guy who has it figured out. Again, he played Don Draper for like a decade. He’s in the television Hall of Fame forever just for that. He could probably have his pick of a zillion projects. He could line up pretentious prestige shows one after another and stroll into the Emmys every year if that’s what he really wanted to do.