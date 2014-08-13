The ‘Aquaman’ Movie Now Has Two Dueling Scripts

Warner has hired writers to pen two separate scripts for Aquaman, presumably starring Jason Momoa, reports THR. They’re developing the movie on a dual track, where two versions are written simultaneously so the studio can pick the best one and move forward immediately. Considering how many projects DC has coming up soon, the rush makes sense. We also can’t help but wonder if Warner hired a second writer because they were unsure of one of these guys, for reasons we’ll get to in a moment.
The two writers Warner hired are Kurt Johnstad and Will Beall. Johnstad has already worked with Aquaman fan Zack Snyder; he’s the writer of 300 and 300: Rise of an Empire. Beall, meanwhile, wrote Gangster Squad and has already worked on a draft of Justice League which was scrapped and rumored to be terrible. (To be fair, most of Warner’s problem with the script seemed to be their own clusterf*ck of last-minute changes and notes.) If Warner didn’t like Beall’s Justice League script, that might have given them more incentive to hire a second writer for a separate version. But the 300 guy? That’s your backup?
Anyway, if this doesn’t work out, or Jason Momoa drops out, they could always hire the Venture Bros writers and make it an animated comedy voiced once again by John DiMaggio. We’ll make our own Aquaman script, with blackjack and hookers! In fact, forget the script!
I really hope he drops out. nothing against him buy he looks nothing like the banner image
@Cappy Jones so its not canon and it should be.
But he looks like someone you could believe as being from the bottom of the sea, so…
Spongebob?
@Gosh Zilla so its still not authentic to to the comics. I don’t care if a particular character “looks the part” based on the region in which they come from. that’s not important. whats important is staying close to the source material. any argument about representation or the fact that all these characters are all mostly white males. What does and always will matter most is authenticity to the source material
I disagree to a point…Aquaman’s “source material” is often ridiculed. Sometimes you can improve on source material or at least match it. The Nolan Batman movies veered off source quite a few times.
Aquaman’s “source material” is never ridiculed because the people doing the ridiculing have never read the source material. What’s ridiculed is a perception based on dumb jokes.
The 300 writer? Gangster Squad?
DC, stop trying to make Darkquaman happen. It’s not going to happen.
While Aquaman is extremely well-known, he isn’t respected enough to be “iconic”. He could be from Afghanistan as long as they gave him a good backstory.
I seriously think whoever cast Momoa only knows Aquaman from Entourage. And if that’s your starting point, it’s doomed already.
Now Namor? He’d have been perfect.
TITLE: AQUAMAN
Open on a small fishing trawler working the open Atlantic ocean off the coast of the Newfoundland. The sky is dark and foreboding. The boat rides the growing swells on the edge of a looming storm.
Cut to the deck of the trawler. We see fisherman working hard to pull in a large drag neat filled with various fish out of the water as the ship heaves, the wind blows and the sea sprays across the exposed deck. They guide the boom arm over the deck and open the net. The fish pour out into a large, slippery flopping pile on the deck. As the ship lurches up to ride the next wave the pile shifts and we see fish tumble down to reveal Aquaman laying among the catch. RIP.
END.
AND NOW THERE ARE THREE DUELLING SCRIPTS, MOFOS.
Meanwhile that preview for the next DC animated movie Throne of Atlantis looks really good.