Are Pete Davidson And Emily Ratajkowski Dating?

This time last year, Emily Ratajkowski made a bold proclamation: She didn’t think it was weird at all that women are attracted to Pete Davidson. Perhaps she was really telling on herself, because a year later, word got out that the two might be an item. But is the rumor true? According to Us Weekly, it sure is.

“Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now,” an insider told the publication, adding that they are “in the very early stages, but both really like each other.”

Over the summer, both parties split with their respected partners. Ratajkowski separated from her spouse Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years of marriage. Meanwhile, Davidson ended his 10-month relationship with Kim Kardashian, during which he had to put up with the unhinged antics of her ex, Kanye West (who was still a ways off from imploding his career).

Last November, Ratajkowski spoke about Davidson during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers. “Pete’s, he’s got the height. Obviously women find him very attractive,” she said. She also hatched a theory that only men don’t see why women are into him. “Guys are like, ‘Wow. What’s that guy got?’ And I’m like, I mean, he seems super charming. He’s vulnerable. He’s lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good!” Now look at them.

(Via Us Weekly)