Pete Davidson may or may not be dating Kim Kardashian. But he’s definitely dated (or “been involved with”) Ariana Grande, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, Cazzie David, Kate Beckinsale, and Phoebe Dynevor, among other famous women. It’s led to a lot of headlines like “Relationship Experts Weigh in on Why Pete Davidson Is So Many People’s Type” and “There’s Something About Pete! Dating Expert Reveals What Makes The SNL Star SO Attractive To So Many Stunning Stars.” Emily Ratajkowski knows why.

The model and author of My Body, a collection of essays on “feminism, sexuality, and power,” was the guest on Monday’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, where she was asked about a recent photoshoot she did with Davidson. A sewer fish is involved.

“He’s a professional. First of all, you should know that about Pete. And he got into character in a real way,” Ratajkowski recalled. Host Seth Meyers wondered if someone “with a little bit less of a pedigree,” like Pete, is looked down on by the professional models. “I think you’re being a little mean,” she replied. “Pete’s, he’s got the height. Obviously women find him very attractive.” Ratajkowski has a theory that only men are confused by Davidson’s appeal to women. “Guys are like, ‘Wow. What’s that guy got?’ And I’m like, I mean, he seems super charming. He’s vulnerable. He’s lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good!” Also, he’s got his own show on Tubi!

You can watch the Late Night clip above.