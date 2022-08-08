Well, after nine months together, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have broken up. This is much to the delight of Kanye West, who has identified Davidson as a target ever since he and Kardashian became an item. The two have a history that actually started before all this, though.
Now that the Davidson/Kardashian relationship is no more, now feels like a good time to break down the beef between the rapper and the former Saturday Night Live star. So, let’s get into it.
September 2018: West’s Donald Trump rant on SNL
On the September 29, 2018 episode, in a rant that didn’t make it onto air, West said many things, including, “So many times I talk to a white person and [they] say, ‘How could you like Trump, he’s racist?’ Well, if I was concerned about racism, I would have moved out of America a long time ago.”
The next week, Davidson addressed the rant during “Weekend Update,” saying, “What Kanye said after we went off the air last week was one of the worst, most awkward things I’ve seen here, and I’ve seen Chevy Chase speak to an intern. He added, “Then Kanye said that Democrats broke up Black families with welfare and that slavery’s not real. You know how wrong about politics you need to be for like me to notice? Do you know how annoying that is? Like, Kanye is a genius, but a musical genius. Like Joey Chestnut is a hot dog-eating genius, but I don’t want to hear Joey Chestnut’s opinions about things that aren’t hot dog-related.”
December 2018: Mental health tweets
In December that year, Ye fired off a bunch of tweets about his mental health, which Davidson applauded, writing, “Bravo Kanye West for standing up for yourself and speaking out against mental health. I can’t explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this. We need people like Kanye. No one should ever point fingers at you for your bravery in speaking about mental health. I’m seriously disgusted.”
January 2019: Kid Cudi’s birthday dinner
Happy Birthday @KidCudi pic.twitter.com/rPkAvTgDLE
— Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) January 31, 2019
The two continued to be on good terms in January 2019, when they, Kardashian, Kid Cudi, and Timothée Chalamet celebrated Cudi’s birthday with dinner at Nobu. Davidson later revealed he didn’t know West or Chalamet would be there, saying that March, “Kanye kept ordering the whole entire time. I didn’t know he was coming. And I already put my card down to pay, ’cause I thought it was just me and Cudi, and then Chalamet showed up, and then Kanye showed up, and I was like, ‘F*ck.’ And then I had to book two more gigs in Ohio.”
January 2022: “Eazy”
It took a while for the West/Davidson feud to really pick up following the Nobu dinner. In October, Davidson and Kardashian kissed in an Aladdin-themed SNL sketch, and the two were seen out together and rumored to be dating not long after that. They officially started dating in November 2021, months after Kardashian filed for divorce from Ye that February.
Not long after, Ye had fighting words for Davidson in an unreleased song snippet, saying, “God saved me from the crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.” Shortly after, West claimed he was blocked from seeing his kids at Kardashian’s home because Davidson was there.
That snippet, by the way, was from “Eazy,” which was released shortly after the snippet. After the song came out, Davidson reportedly hired more security for himself. In March, West shared videos for “Eazy,” which show violence being inflicted upon Davidson. Davidson apparently thought the video was “hysterical.”
February 2022: Instagram beef
Bruh hello? LMAOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/b0mQL3thto
— . (@RiqRuler) February 13, 2022
In February 2022, West shared an edited version of the Captain America: Civil War poster, which pits West, Drake, Megan Fox, Travis Scott, and Future against Davidson, Kardashian, Cudi, Billie Eilish, and Taylor Swift. This is also around the time Ye started calling Davidson “Skete,” as the caption read, “THE INTERNET HAS STILL NOT FOUND A DECENT PICTURE OF SKETE.”
Later that month, Davidson may have trolled West with an Instagram post before deleting his account. In response to that, Ye wrote, “Ran Skete off the gram Tell your mother I changed your name for life.”
March 2022: “In bed with your wife”
Nah SKETE really wyling… homie texted Kanye all of this 🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭 “in bed with ur wife “
Naaaa I’m team Kanye pic.twitter.com/2Dpj48Wkb1
— DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) March 13, 2022
In March, a text conversation between West and Davidson leaked. The most famous takeaway there was Davidson telling West he was “in bed with your wife” and sharing a photo of him in said bed to prove it. West later said, “At this point, it’s going too far. The boyfriend texts me, antagonizing me, bragging about being in bed with my wife. He texts me, talking about bragging about how he’s in bed with my wife. And it’s like, well, who’s watching my children?”
Shortly after, West expressed concern that Davidson was going to get Kardashian “hooked on drugs.”
April 2022: Stand-up
As comedians do, Davidson worked this significant life event into his stand-up act. At Netflix’s comedy festival in April, Davidson made light of Kanye saying his rival has AIDS, saying he had an “AIDS scare” this year before revealing West told him he has it: “I better call my doctor: The guy who made College Dropout thinks I have AIDS.” He also joked that he hopes West “pulls a Mrs. Doubtfire.”
May 2022: Davidson’s SNL farewell
On Davidson’s final episode of SNL in May, he briefly poked fun at his Ye drama, starting, “Hello Colin [Jost] and [Michael] Che and millions of people only watching to see if I bring up Kanye.”
August 2022: Breakup
Kanye West gives us the morning news by trolling the Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian break up while taking a shot at Kid Cudi. pic.twitter.com/mzvVYw7cPe
— VideoMixtape.com (@VideoMixtape_) August 8, 2022
Things on the Davidson/West front have been mostly quiet over the past few months as Davidson and Kardashian continued to enjoy dating each other. Just a few days ago, though, it was revealed the two had decided to end their relationship after nine months. Naturally, this brought West much joy: This morning (August 8), West celebrated by sharing a fake newspaper headline that read, “Skete Davidson Dead At Age 28” (and has since deleted the post).
That’s where things stand now and given that Davidson and Kardashian are no longer romantically linked, there may not be much reason for this Kanye beef to continue, especially since Davidson isn’t an active social media user and hasn’t responded to most of the jabs Ye has thrown. So, while Pete Davidson is alive and well, Skete Davidson may truly be dead.