Well, after nine months together, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian have broken up. This is much to the delight of Kanye West, who has identified Davidson as a target ever since he and Kardashian became an item. The two have a history that actually started before all this, though. Now that the Davidson/Kardashian relationship is no more, now feels like a good time to break down the beef between the rapper and the former Saturday Night Live star. So, let’s get into it.

September 2018: West’s Donald Trump rant on SNL On the September 29, 2018 episode, in a rant that didn’t make it onto air, West said many things, including, “So many times I talk to a white person and [they] say, ‘How could you like Trump, he’s racist?’ Well, if I was concerned about racism, I would have moved out of America a long time ago.” The next week, Davidson addressed the rant during “Weekend Update,” saying, “What Kanye said after we went off the air last week was one of the worst, most awkward things I’ve seen here, and I’ve seen Chevy Chase speak to an intern. He added, “Then Kanye said that Democrats broke up Black families with welfare and that slavery’s not real. You know how wrong about politics you need to be for like me to notice? Do you know how annoying that is? Like, Kanye is a genius, but a musical genius. Like Joey Chestnut is a hot dog-eating genius, but I don’t want to hear Joey Chestnut’s opinions about things that aren’t hot dog-related.” December 2018: Mental health tweets In December that year, Ye fired off a bunch of tweets about his mental health, which Davidson applauded, writing, “Bravo Kanye West for standing up for yourself and speaking out against mental health. I can’t explain to you enough how difficult and scary it is to be honest about stuff like this. We need people like Kanye. No one should ever point fingers at you for your bravery in speaking about mental health. I’m seriously disgusted.”

April 2022: Stand-up As comedians do, Davidson worked this significant life event into his stand-up act. At Netflix’s comedy festival in April, Davidson made light of Kanye saying his rival has AIDS, saying he had an “AIDS scare” this year before revealing West told him he has it: “I better call my doctor: The guy who made College Dropout thinks I have AIDS.” He also joked that he hopes West “pulls a Mrs. Doubtfire.” May 2022: Davidson’s SNL farewell On Davidson’s final episode of SNL in May, he briefly poked fun at his Ye drama, starting, “Hello Colin [Jost] and [Michael] Che and millions of people only watching to see if I bring up Kanye.”