After Adidas cut ties with Kanye West over his antisemitic remarks earlier this week, Forbes estimated that Ye’s net worth had fallen to around $400 million, substantially down from the $1.3 billion they said he was worth in 2020. Now, West has returned to Instagram and offered a response to this and he doesn’t seem particularly bothered.

The post is addressed to Ari Emanuel — CEO of Endeavor, the talent agency that also owns UFC and Miss Universe — and reads, “ARI EMMANUEL, I LOST 2 BILLION DOLLARS IN ONE DAY AND I’M STILL ALIVE. THIS IS LOVE SPEECH. I STILL LOVE YOU. GOD STILL LOVES YOU. THE MONEY IS NOT WHO I AM, THE PEOPLE IS WHO I AM.” The post is also captioned, “LOVE SPEECH.”

This is an apparent response to Emanuel recently urging companies to stop working with West. Last week, Emanuel wrote, “West is not just any person. He is a pop culture icon with millions of fans around the world. And among them are young people whose views are still being formed. This is why it is necessary for all of us to speak out. Hatred and anti-Semitism should have no place in our society, no matter how much money is at stake.”

Speaking of talent agencies, West’s recently dropped him: Creative Artists Agency, who previously represented West since 2016, cut ties with the rapper earlier this week.