Everything’s coming up Pete Davidson. Alright, that’s an exaggeration, but the King Of Staten Island star (and The Suicide Squad ensemble cast member) ends up being a topic of conversation (generally regarding his romantic life) when his pals (and even mere observers) hit the talk shows. Not too long ago, Emily Ratajkowski offered up her reasoning on why “only other men” find Pete attractive, which made sense.

For sure, the list of other men who understand Davidson’s allure does not include Kanye West, but Ben Stiller gets it. While speaking with Howard Stern, the Severance director fielded a question on Pete’s fame, which Stern believes is largely due to “dating!” Stiller knows that this is a thing and called Pete “incredibly sweet” and the possessor of “such a charisma.” He did, however, want to add that a lot of Pete’s appeal is down to how true-to-real-life he is on SNL:

“Like, to be able to go on Weekend Update and do what he does, he’s doing him, right? It’s not that easy to just be that funny and interesting and likeable. Come on, do a character, do a thing, but he’s really taking his life and he’s turning it into material. People were attracted to watching him on the show and he just has a real charm about him.”

Stiller also believes that Pete’s got “a lot of great work ahead of him,” likely both on the comedy and drama end of things. And the Zoolander star likely has a point. People saw aspects of Pete’s life (including his father’s tragic 9/11 fate) in The King Of Staten Island story, and they’ve seen him doing the “mom’s basement” thing, and he’s always able to laugh at himself, which likely makes people feel like they know him and feel at ease with him. And that’s probably a lot of what’s led to his string of high-profile girlfriends, including Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Cazzie David, Phoebe Dynevor, and (of course) Kim Kardashian. And yeah, that’s also led to this being a huge topic of discussion, even on Howard Stern’s show. Good on ya, Pete.