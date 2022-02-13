On Saturday, Kanye West shared some news about Kid Cudi in regards to Donda 2. “Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on Donda because he’s friends with you know who,” he wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. “We all speak Billie language now.” Kanye didn’t specify who he was referring to as “you know who,” but all signs pointed to none other than Pete Davidson. If that wasn’t enough, Kanye used a strange meme to essentially declare war on Davidson, Cudi, and others.

The now-deleted Instagram post saw Kanye putting his own spin on the movie poster for Marvel’s 2016 film Captain America: Civil War. Kanye, who assumes the role of Captain America, places the following heads on the opposing superheroes: Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian, Kid Cudi, Billie Eilish, and Taylor Swift. Each person is someone Kanye has issues with, whether it dates back to last week or a decade ago.

As for his own team, Kanye has recruited Julia Fox, Future, Drake, and Travis Scott to help him fight back. Kanye also captioned the picture, “THE INTERNET HAS STILL NOT FOUND A DECENT PICTURE OF SKETE,” which is yet another example of Kanye speaking about Davidson without using his name. The caption also confirms that he did not create the meme.