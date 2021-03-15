To wisely make room for performances from Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B, Taylor Swift, and Dua Lipa, the Grammys only handed out a dozen or so trophies during Sunday’s live broadcast. The rest of the awards were announced earlier in the day at the Premiere Ceremony, hosted by Jhené Aiko and presented by, among others, Bill Burr.

“Was I the only one that wanted to kill himself during that piano solo?” the comedian said while taking the stage. “I bought a suit for this. I thought I was going to be on TV. I’m such a moron. I’m losing so much money.” A decent joke, but things quickly spiraled for Burr, who’s being criticized after not knowing how to say a winner’s name and mocking feminists, as well as the disrespect he showed the nominees and winners.

As he presented [Best Regional Mexican Music Album (including Tejano)] for which Natalia Lafourcade won, Burr mispronounced the singer’s name and apologized. “I can’t say the name. The Grammy goes to Natalia Lafourcade. I will accept on behalf of her. If I butchered her name, I’m sorry. Natalia, you won.” And while presenting Best Tropical Latin Album, Burr said, “The feminists are going nuts. Why is the cis-white male doing all this Latino stuff.”

Here’s the clip in question:

I finally found the bill burr clip everyone's talking about. pic.twitter.com/3cjgQka47B — Carl A Methuselah (@UglyOne10) March 14, 2021

And a sampling of the responses:

in one breath, that white man made fun of a poc's name, racism and feminism. very on-brand to represent the Grammys — 🍊🦕 (@hskfilm) March 14, 2021

Bill Burr gtfo please. This is messy! Not funny!!!!!! — ᴮᴱASHLEY⁷ (@AlyssaAshleyC) March 14, 2021

I didn't know who Bill Burr was and now I wish I could forget who he was 💀 being rude for the sake of being rude is just not funny — Lexie⁷ (@AlexisNiablo) March 14, 2021

But beyond the conversation over whether his jokes were offensive, Burr’s comments were undeniably disrespectful to the winners, who may have worked their entire lives for this significant moment:

The @RecordingAcad needs to own up to this failure of selecting Bill Burr as a presenter. What a terrible choice. He clearly does not recognize how important this is for artists. If you can't get a presenter who gives a fck how do you expect anyone to take you seriously. — ♡ binniebear⁷ (@kittievante) March 14, 2021

bill burr please apologize for the disrespect youre giving everyone right now as a presenter 😐 — sese⁷ 🥢 🍊 (@honiyoon) March 14, 2021

@RecordingAcad Terrible disrespect fron @billburr not bothering to pronounce Latino names properly. Lousy job preparing to read a few foreign words. Big contrast to the excitment of the recipients of award. Not entertaining. — marita elizondo (@maritaelizondo) March 15, 2021

The Grammys: we’re not racist, we respect diversity

Also the Grammys: *has Bill Burr disrespect several artists of color while presenting* The true colors are showing 🥴 — ❊⁷ (@tsunamgi) March 14, 2021

I'm gonna need them to replace Bill Burr with literally anyone else there. I hate disrespect disguised as a "joke." — Francee⁷ 🐳 💜 (@sourgreenapples) March 14, 2021

No body gives a shit about Bill Burr making “offensive jokes”. Whatever, that’s his thing, I get it. What people are upset about is the intentional mispronunciation of ethnic names he pulled for artists that deserve a certain level of respect for this incredible moment. — Oreo Cookie (@brianajwhatt) March 15, 2021

