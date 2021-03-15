Getty Image
Bill Burr Is Catching Heat For The ‘Disrespect’ He Showed To Latin Grammy Winners As A Presenter

To wisely make room for performances from Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B, Taylor Swift, and Dua Lipa, the Grammys only handed out a dozen or so trophies during Sunday’s live broadcast. The rest of the awards were announced earlier in the day at the Premiere Ceremony, hosted by Jhené Aiko and presented by, among others, Bill Burr.

“Was I the only one that wanted to kill himself during that piano solo?” the comedian said while taking the stage. “I bought a suit for this. I thought I was going to be on TV. I’m such a moron. I’m losing so much money.” A decent joke, but things quickly spiraled for Burr, who’s being criticized after not knowing how to say a winner’s name and mocking feminists, as well as the disrespect he showed the nominees and winners.

As he presented [Best Regional Mexican Music Album (including Tejano)] for which Natalia Lafourcade won, Burr mispronounced the singer’s name and apologized. “I can’t say the name. The Grammy goes to Natalia Lafourcade. I will accept on behalf of her. If I butchered her name, I’m sorry. Natalia, you won.” And while presenting Best Tropical Latin Album, Burr said, “The feminists are going nuts. Why is the cis-white male doing all this Latino stuff.”

But beyond the conversation over whether his jokes were offensive, Burr’s comments were undeniably disrespectful to the winners, who may have worked their entire lives for this significant moment:

